CYRIL RAMAPHOSA has had a busy fortnight. On November 25th a court ruled unlawful an attempt by opposition parliamentarians to impeach South Africa’s president in relation to a surreal saga involving his alleged efforts to conceal the theft of $580,000 hidden in a sofa at his farm. (He denies wrongdoing.) Just a few days earlier Mr Ramaphosa had returned from a week in California with a delegation keen to learn about the implications of artificial intelligence.

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CYRIL RAMAPHOSA has had a busy fortnight. On November 25th a court ruled unlawful an attempt by opposition parliamentarians to impeach South Africa’s president in relation to a surreal saga involving his alleged efforts to conceal the theft of $580,000 hidden in a sofa at his farm. (He denies wrongdoing.) Just a few days earlier Mr Ramaphosa had returned from a week in California with a delegation keen to learn about the implications of artificial intelligence.

PREMIUM South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa reacts as he answers questions in the National Council of Provinces at Parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, November 24, 2026 (Reuters) more less

Yet it is unclear how much intelligence, artificial or otherwise, his African National Congress (anc) is applying to the actual governing of the country. Mr Ramaphosa flew to America after local elections that underlined South Africa’s fragmenting politics. In nearly two-thirds of the 213 municipal councils up for grabs no party won a majority. Coalitions are therefore widely required, including in Johannesburg, the commercial capital. The anc slumped to second place there behind the liberal Democratic Alliance (da). Helen Zille, the DA’s candidate, sought to become the first white mayor since the end of apartheid.

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Instead of doing a broad deal with the da, its principal coalition partner in national government, the anc seems set on forging pacts with populists and patronage merchants. That would be a disaster for South Africa’s cities. It would also be an ominous sign of the future direction of the party—and perhaps the country.

On November 23rd the National Executive Committee of the anc, its main decision-making body, reportedly said that the party would let local branches decide on the coalition arrangements in their areas. For a self-styled revolutionary party that ascribes to the Marxist-Leninist idea of “democratic centralism”, it was a curious decision. But it reflects how the national authority of the party has eroded over time, at the expense of the regional power barons in an ever more rural organisation.

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In some parts of the country the local ANC is inclined to deal with the DA. But as The Economist went to press, they appeared likely to be the exceptions. In Gauteng, the economically crucial province that contains Johannesburg, the anc was erring towards a multi-city deal involving a plethora of parties. These include black-nationalist offshoots of the anc: uMkhonto weSizwe (mk), led by Jacob Zuma, the former president; and the Economic Freedom Fighters (eff), whose leader, Julius Malema, has been found guilty of firearms offences and hate speech. Also in the mix is Actionsa. That party’s boss, Herman Mashaba, makes no secret of his dislike of Ms Zille, a bitterness stemming from his time in the da when she was its leader.

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On the face of it, this quad of chaos makes little sense. The anc has shed voters because it has governed badly and corruptly. Doing a deal with mk and eff is hardly an antidote. It might make even more black voters consider the DA, for which they voted in record numbers. Making Mr Mashaba mayor of Johannesburg—a reported condition of talks, even though his party won just 16% in the city, compared with 20% for the anc and 35% for the da—would elevate the leader of the party that has just taken a big chunk out of the anc’s electoral base.

But there is a rationale, albeit a depressing one. Many in the anc see it as more important to enjoy the spoils of office than to try to win back voters through governing well. Racial politics matters, too. It is one thing being the dominant party in a de facto coalition with the DA (crudely seen as the “white party”) at a national level. It is another being subordinate to Ms Zille’s caucus. For many anc figures, it is better to unite with black-led parties.

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Mr Ramaphosa and his fellow (relative) pragmatists might yet intervene at the last minute to stop bad deals in Gauteng and in Mr Zuma’s stronghold of KwaZulu-Natal. But as the president approaches his final year as anc leader—internal elections are due in December 2027—his authority, and his enthusiasm for governing, are waning.

His replacement seems increasingly likely to be a leader who would embrace patronage and populism. Mr Ramaphosa, who has framed his presidency as a mission to repair the damage done by Mr Zuma, has at times been able to persuade the anc that pragmatism, including working with the DA, is best for party and country. If only for this reason, South Africans may miss him when he is gone.

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