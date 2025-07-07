Dalai Lama ‘has no authority’: China takes out ‘facts’ amid reincarnation debate over successor

Amid the reincarnation debate over the Dalai Lama’s successor, the Chinese Ambassador to India has highlighted facts regarding the selection process. Taking to social media, the Chinese diplomat shared that the Dalai Lama has no authority to decide whether the reincarnation system will continue or not. The spiritual leader, who turned 90 on Sunday, added that he will continue to live for another 30 to 40 years. (ANI)

Taking to X, Ambassador Xu Feihong shared that the reincarnation process has continued for the last 700 years.

“The 14th Dalai Lama is part of this long-standing historical tradition and religious succession, not otherwise. The reincarnation of Dalai Lamas neither began from him nor will end due to him. He has no authority to decide whether the reincarnation system shall continue or be abolished,” he added.

The 14th Dalai Lama celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday. In his speech and the events leading up to the milestone birthday, the Dalai Lama vowed to continue to defy Chinese impositions on Tibet and Tibetan Buddhism.

Dalai Lama’s succession sparks row

Days before his 90th birthday, the Dalai Lama stated that his successor will be named after his death, adding that the power to choose the next Dalai Lama will remain with the Gaden Phodrang Trust.

Dalai Lama, who is currently in India’s Dharamshala after his exile from Tibet, stated that only his non-profit institution has the authority to pick his successor.

This process, however, has been rejected by China, which claims that Beijing has the final say in who is named the next Dalai Lama. China’s remarks come due to the ongoing Tibetan freedom movement.

China, which also views the Dalai Lama as a separatist, also added that it will reject anyone chosen without its consent.

India, which is currently the exiled home of the Dalai Lama and Tibetan community, snubbed Beijing and stated that only the Dalai Lama can choose who his successor will be.