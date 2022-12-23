Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Dalai Lama offers prayer at Mahabodhi temple

Dalai Lama offers prayer at Mahabodhi temple

world news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 02:57 PM IST

Dalai Lama: The Buddhist leader is slated to spend close to a month in Bodh Gaya, where he will give public discourses between December 29 to 31.

Dalai Lama: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives at the Mahabodhi Temple, in Bodh Gaya.(PTI)
PTI |

Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama Friday offered special prayers at the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya after a gap of a couple of years. The Nobel Peace Prize winner arrived in this pilgrim city on Thursday resuming his annual tour of Bodh Gaya, which had been suspended for the past couple of years due to the pandemic.

The Buddhist leader is slated to spend close to a month in Bodh Gaya, where he will give public discourses between December 29 to 31.

Read more: 'Once-in-a-generation' winter storm freezes US: What is a bomb cyclone

According to Bodh Gaya Temple Management Trust member Arvind Singh, the Dalai Lama used a battery-driven automatic car to commute from the Tibetan monastery where he is staying.

He was greeted by a large number of Buddhist monks and lay devotees en route, and upon reaching the temple was escorted to the sanctum sanctorum by priests.

The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO world heritage site, is situated at a place where Buddha is said to have attained Enlightenment more than 2,000 years ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
dalai lama
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP