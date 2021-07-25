Dasu bus explosion: ISI chief in Beijing to hold talks with Chinese officials

The director general of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lietenant General Faiz Hameed is in Beijing on Sunday to hold talks with Chinese officials days after a explosion in a bus rocked Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and claimed the lives of nine Chinese nationals.

People familiar with the developments told news agency Geo News that Hameed would meet with Chinese officials. The visit holds significance as Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also in China for a two-day visit.

At least 13 passengers, including nine Chinese citizens, died in the explosion in Upper Kohistan district when the bus was on its way to the Dasu hydro power project.

Taking cognisance of the incident, China asked Pakistan to bring to justice the perpetrators of the terrorist attack.

Following the incident, Chinese premier Li Keqiang called up Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and asked him to use all "necessary measures" to probe into the incident and hold the culprits accountable, according to a report by news agency ANI. The company which was involved in the Dasu dam project suspended the work following the blast.

China also rushed a team to Pakistan to investigate the July 14 blast expressing concerns regarding the safety of its citizens working in various projects in Pakistan.

The Chinese foreign ministry brought back the bodies of the Chinese engineers on a chartered plane. The issue was raised by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during his meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Both foreign ministers condemned the incident and released a joint statement condemning the incident.

“Both sides expressed their firm resolve to expose the culprits and their reprehensible designs through the ongoing joint investigation, give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators, ensure comprehensive safety and security of the Chinese projects, nationals and institutions, and prevent recurrence of such incidents,” the joint statement said.