Big political comeback: Former UK PM David Cameron is new foreign secretary

Former UK PM David Cameron has been appointed as the new foreign secretary, Downing Street announced in unusual return to high office for an ex-leader. The unexpected appointment of the former PM comes after Suella Braverman was fired as home secretary and James Cleverly was appointed to replace her, leaving the top job open at the foreign office.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters)

David Cameron, was Britain's leader from 2010 to 2016 before quitting after losing the Brexit referendum. He replaces James Cleverly- who was appointed interior minister- in an unexpected move.

On his appointment, David Cameron said, “Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable prime minister.”

The ex-PM said that he has "gladly accepted" the post saying that the UK is "facing a daunting set of international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. At this time of profound global change, it has rarely been more important for this country to stand by our allies, strengthen our partnerships and make sure our voice is heard."

“I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and prime minister for six – will assist me in helping the prime minister to meet these vital challenges,” he said.

What Rishi Sunak said on David Cameron's appointment?

Rishi Sunak's office said that King Charles had approved giving David Cameron a seat in Britain's upper chamber, the House of Lords, allowing him to return to government as a minister. David Cameron is not an elected member of UK parliament.

What David Cameron's return to UK politics means?

David Cameron's unexpected return to the front-line of British politics comes after he spent the last seven years writing his memoirs and involving himself in business, including Greensill Capital. The finance has collapsed fuelling questions about the extent to which former leaders can use their status to influence government policy as David Cameron repeatedly contacted senior ministers in 2020 to lobby for the firm as per reports.

