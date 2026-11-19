An Indonesian court sentenced a daycare principal to five years' imprisonment on Thursday for the physical abuse of toddlers at a facility in the city of Yogyakarta, a case that sparked nationwide outrage.

Anita Palupi Indahsari was arrested in April along with 11 daycare workers (Pixabay/Representative)

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Anita Palupi Indahsari was arrested in April along with 11 daycare workers and the head of the foundation running the centre after CCTV footage circulating on social media showed toddlers lying on the floor wearing only nappies, their hands and feet bound with rags.

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She was "legally and convincingly guilty" of child neglect, running an educational facility without a permit, and for "allowing violence against children to be carried out continuously", ruled Yogyakarta judge Sunaryanto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunaryanto ordered Anita to pay 510 million rupiah ($27,935) in fines on top of her prison sentence. The punishment was more lenient than the 10 years sought by prosecutors. A parent at the court, Tri Susilawati, told reporters the sentence was not adequate for "what they have done to our children". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunaryanto ordered Anita to pay 510 million rupiah ($27,935) in fines on top of her prison sentence. The punishment was more lenient than the 10 years sought by prosecutors. A parent at the court, Tri Susilawati, told reporters the sentence was not adequate for "what they have done to our children". {{/usCountry}}

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She said she hoped prosecutors would file an appeal.

The same court last month sentenced 11 daycare workers, all women, to up to three years in prison. The footage of conditions at the facility became a public scandal, and the centre was closed soon afterwards.

Police said they had found 20 children crammed into a room just three metres (10 feet) long by three metres wide. They estimated more than half of about 100 children at the daycare were maltreated.

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City police chief Eva Guna Pandia said at the time the women had told police they tied up some of the children to prevent them from disturbing others.

They also said the centre was understaffed, with not enough personnel to bathe and dress the children.