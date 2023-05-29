Debt Limit deal explained: How will it impact US economy, polls and people

The recent agreement between President Joe Biden and House Republicans regarding the debt limit and spending has sparked discussions and debates. Here are 10 key points to help you understand the deal and its implications:

Debt Ceiling Addressed:

Washington: President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Washington. Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a final agreement Sunday on a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling while trying to ensure enough Republican and Democratic votes to pass the measure in the coming week.(AP)

The agreement effectively suspends the debt limit until January 1, 2025. This removes the issue as a potential source of contention during the 2024 presidential election, allowing both parties to focus on other critical matters.

Non-defense Spending Caps:

As part of the agreement, non-defense spending will experience relatively stable growth in the fiscal year 2024, followed by a modest 1% increase in the fiscal year 2025. This measured approach aims to strike a balance between fiscal responsibility and meeting the needs of various programs.

Veterans' Medical Care:

The deal ensures that funding for veterans' health care remains intact. Additionally, there will be a substantial increase of nearly $15 billion for the PACT Act's toxic exposure fund in the fiscal year 2024. These measures demonstrate a commitment to supporting those who have served in the military.

Work Requirement Expansion:

The agreement proposes a temporary expansion of work requirements for certain adults receiving food stamps. This initiative intends to encourage self-sufficiency by gradually increasing the upper age limit to 55. However, exemptions for veterans, homeless individuals, and former foster youth in the SNAP program will also be expanded to ensure targeted support.

Covid-19 Relief Funds Rescinded:

To address concerns about the allocation of Covid-19 relief funds, the agreement rescinds $30 billion in unobligated funds from previous relief packages. However, it preserves funding for crucial areas such as vaccine development, treatments, housing assistance, and the Indian Health Service.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Funding Cut:

The deal cancels the fiscal year 2023 staffing funding request, which was a source of contention among House Republicans. Their concerns centered around the potential misuse of funds for hiring additional IRS agents. Instead, the repurposed funds will be redirected towards non-defense areas, aligning with the priorities of the agreement.

Student Loan Repayments Restart:

As previously announced by the Biden administration, the agreement stipulates that borrowers must resume repayment of their student loans at the end of the summer. This marks the end of the temporary pause implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the agreement maintains President Biden's proposal for up to $20,000 in debt relief for eligible borrowers, pending the Supreme Court's ruling on the matter.

Climate and Clean Energy Measures Maintained:

The agreement does not introduce any changes to the clean energy tax credits and subsidies outlined in the existing Inflation Reduction Act. This ensures the continuity of initiatives aimed at combating climate change and promoting the development of clean energy sources. Additionally, measures in the National Environmental Policy Act are included to enhance coordination and efficiency in federal agency decision-making processes.

Pipeline Expedited:

In a move that has drawn attention, the agreement includes provisions to expedite the creation of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in West Virginia. The project aims to expand natural gas infrastructure in the region, presenting both opportunities and potential environmental concerns.

Legislative Hurdles Remain:

While an agreement has been reached in principle, the path to implementation faces significant challenges. Convincing enough congressional members from both parties to vote in favor of the deal will require skillful negotiations and compromises to address concerns on all sides. The fate of the agreement will determine the stability of government finances and the effectiveness of various programs and initiatives.

As the debt ceiling negotiations continue, these key points shed light on the provisions outlined in the agreement. The final outcome will have significant implications for the economy, government spending, and the future of various programs and initiatives.

