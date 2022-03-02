De-escalate, avoid civilian casualties in Ukraine: China

China on Monday called the rapidly unfolding situation in Ukraine “heart-wrenching”, and urged the United Nations to prevent a “large-scale humanitarian crisis” in the eastern European country in what appears to be new nuance in Beijing’s total diplomatic, if tacit, support for Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be sure, Beijing has refused, even now, to condemn Moscow’s attack on Ukraine or term it an invasion. But the use of phrases like “heart-wrenching” and “humanitarian crisis” are the closest China has come to expressing distress and sympathy for Kyiv.

China on Friday abstained from the vote on a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution to deplore Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which Russia expectedly vetoed .

But late on Monday, remarks from Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, indicated a subtle shift in Beijing’s consistent stand on the invasion.

“What is unfolding in Ukraine is indeed heart-wrenching. China calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation, and avoid civilian casualties,” Zhang told a meeting of the UNSC on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON