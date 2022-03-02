De-escalate, avoid civilian casualties in Ukraine: China
China on Monday called the rapidly unfolding situation in Ukraine “heart-wrenching”, and urged the United Nations to prevent a “large-scale humanitarian crisis” in the eastern European country in what appears to be new nuance in Beijing’s total diplomatic, if tacit, support for Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.
To be sure, Beijing has refused, even now, to condemn Moscow’s attack on Ukraine or term it an invasion. But the use of phrases like “heart-wrenching” and “humanitarian crisis” are the closest China has come to expressing distress and sympathy for Kyiv.
China on Friday abstained from the vote on a draft UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution to deplore Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which Russia expectedly vetoed .
But late on Monday, remarks from Zhang Jun, China’s permanent representative to the UN, indicated a subtle shift in Beijing’s consistent stand on the invasion.
“What is unfolding in Ukraine is indeed heart-wrenching. China calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, de-escalate the situation, and avoid civilian casualties,” Zhang told a meeting of the UNSC on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
-
Russia fires in Kyiv, Kharkiv; Indian dies in shelling: Top updates on Ukraine
Among those who died during the day due to fighting and airstrikes in Kharkiv include a 21-year-old Indian medical student as well. Naveen Shekharappa was waiting outside a grocery store in the city when a missile hit the administrative building this morning.
-
Zelenskyy asks ‘what's the point’, recalls history as Russians bomb Babyn Yar
The Babyn Yar incident had happened over the course of a few days in 1941 as part of Nazi Germany's campaign against the Soviet Union - of which both Russia and Ukraine were a part then.
-
EU chief von der Leyen says ‘we support other Russia that wants peace, no war’
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen thanked Slovakia, Hungary, Poland and Romania for allowing Ukrainian refugees to take shelter in their countries. She also announced the EU's proposal to activate the temporary protection mechanism through which these refugees can obtain a status in the countries, and get access to schools, work and medical care.
-
‘Prove you’re with Ukraine': Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament on Russia
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk will deliver their speeches via video conference. European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursual Von der Leyen, and EU high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles will also attend the meeting.
-
Video: Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city - minister
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that some of Russia’s alleged actions in Ukraine, if true, “would potentially be a war crime.”