Defying protests, Israeli cabinet reported to be seeking attorney general's removal

By Dedi Hayun and James Mackenzie

TEL AVIV/JERUSALEM, - Israeli protesters took to the streets for a sixth day on Sunday amid reports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet is preparing a no confidence motion on the attorney general in its latest move against officials deemed hostile to the government.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have joined demonstrations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv over the past week, as fears for Israeli hostages after a resumption of the bombing campaign in Gaza and anger at moves to sack the head of the domestic intelligence agency have brought different protest groups together.

The removal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, approved by cabinet last week, was set to be followed by a no confidence motion against attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara, who has frequently clashed with the current government.

Israeli media reported last week that cabinet would hold a no confidence motion on Sunday against Baharav-Miara, a former district attorney appointed under previous prime minister Naftali Bennett, although any dismissal could be months away.

The moves against the two officials have drawn accusations from protestors and the opposition that Netanyahu's right-wing government is undermining key state institutions.

At the same time, families and supporters of the 59 hostages still held in Gaza have vented their anger at what many have seen as the government's abandonment of their loved ones.

"We are here to make it clear that Israel is a democracy and will remain a democracy," said 46 year-old Uri Ash, who was taking part in a protest in Tel Aviv. "We will overtake this government because it is ruining Israel," he said.

Although the protest groups have different priorities, they have built on mass demonstrations before the Gaza war that were unleashed by the right-wing government's moves to curb the power of the Supreme Court.

Netanyahu said at the time the overhaul was needed to rein in judicial overreach that was intruding on the authority of parliament, but protestors said it was an attempt to weaken one of the pillars of Israeli democracy.

ACCUSATIONS

Earlier this month, Justice Minister Yariv Levin initiated moves to dismiss Baharav-Miara, accusing her of politicizing her office and obstructing the government.

In practice, any step to remove the attorney general is likely to face administrative hurdles and an appeals process that could delay it for months. But the reports, which the prime minister's office declined to confirm, have added fuel to the protests, echoing the same accusations made over Bar's dismissal.

Cabinet approved Bar's dismissal despite objections from Baharav-Miara, but the move has been held up by a temporary injunction from the Supreme Court.

Late on Saturday, Netanyahu issued a video statement defending the dismissal of Bar and rejecting accusations that the sacking was aimed at thwarting a Shin Bet investigation into allegations of financial ties between Qatar and aides in the prime minister's office.

Instead, he said, the Shin Bet probe into the affair was launched as a means of delaying Bar's expected resignation over intelligence failures that allowed the devastating attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023 to take place.

Netanyahu has rejected the accusations in the so-called "Qatargate" affair as an attempt to undermine his government for political reasons while Qatar has dismissed it as a "smear campaign."

