News / World News / Delhi temblor's epicenter was Nepal- jolted by 4 earthquakes in one hour

Delhi temblor's epicenter was Nepal- jolted by 4 earthquakes in one hour

ByMallika Soni
Oct 03, 2023 04:14 PM IST

Nepal Earthquake: The first quake occurred at 2.25, followed by another at 2:51.

Four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession as tremors were through parts of north India including Delhi-NCR, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The first quake of magnitude 4.6 struck west Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometre at 2:25 pm, followed by the 6.2 magnitude jolt at 2:51 pm. 

Nepal Earthquake: Two earthquakes struck Nepal in quick succession.
Nepal Earthquake: Two earthquakes struck Nepal in quick succession.

Two more quakes (magnitude 3.6 and 3.1) hit the same region at a depth of 15 km and 10 km at 3:06 pm and 3:19 pm, respectively. The first two tremors were felt within less than half an hour time. 

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The depth of first quake (4.6 magnitude) was found to be 10 km whereas of the second (6.2 magnitude) was found to be 5 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Nepal," the NCS posted on X.

No casualties or damages have been reported as of yet.

Tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region with some people coming out of their residences and offices for safety.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out