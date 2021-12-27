Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Delta flight to Shanghai turned back because of Covid rules
Delta flight to Shanghai turned back because of Covid rules

Xi'an, which is about 1,000 kilometers southwest of Beijing, reported more than 300 new cases over the weekend, a sharp rise from previous days.
Delta aeroplanes are seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport.(Reuters)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 02:23 PM IST
AP |

Delta Air Lines said Monday that new pandemic-related cleaning requirements at a Shanghai airport were behind the turning back of a recent flight from Seattle in midair, a move that had prompted a protest from the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco.

An emailed statement said the new mandates at Shanghai Pudong International Airport “require significantly extended ground time and are not operationally viable for Delta.”

It wasn't clear what the rules are and what prompted the change, but it comes as China tightens its already strict Covid-19 travel restrictions in the face of a growing outbreak in the city of Xi'an and ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in six weeks.

The city of 13 million people has been locked down, with only one person per household allowed out every two days to shop for necessities.

The Delta flight that turned back to Seattle last week left passengers with expired Covid-19 test results and U.S. visas, according to Chinese media reports.

The consulate in San Francisco did not name Delta but said in a short statement Sunday that many flights from the U.S. to China had been delayed or canceled in recent days including a flight that turned back more than halfway to its destination.

The consulate “had made a stern representation to the airline,” the statement said.

Topics
delta air lines inc. covid-19 omicron
