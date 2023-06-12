'Democracy fails when…': Prince Harry says UK government has hit ‘rock bottom’

Prince Harry said that the UK government had claimed the Government had hit “rock bottom” even though the royal family is supposed to remain politically neutral and not comment on politics in Britain and the world. Breaking the protocol in his 55-page witness statement, Prince Harry wrote, “On a national level as, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government — both of which I believe are at rock bottom.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

“Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so they can ensure the status quo. I may not have a role within the Institution but, as a member of the British Royal Family, and as a soldier upholding important values, I feel there is a responsibility to expose this criminal activity in the name of public interest," he added.

Talking about the UK media, he said, “They claim to hold public figures to account, but refuse to hold themselves accountable. If they are supposedly policing society, who on Earth is policing them, when even the ­government is scared of alienating them because position is power?”

“It is incredibly worrying for the entire UK," he concluded.

Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith responded to Prince Harry's remarks saying, “If he wants to intervene in politics then perhaps the US is a better place for him — so I hope they don’t revoke his visa.”

In the lawsuit, Prince Harry has alleged that the Mirror newspapers hacked his phones, bugged vehicles and used other illicit methods to obtain personal information on him that they splashed as royal scoops- intrusions which poisoned his relations with friends and family and led to “bouts of depression and paranoia.”

