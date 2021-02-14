IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / 'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:29 AM IST

US President Joe Biden said on Saturday that the Senate's acquittal of former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection was a reminder that democracy was fragile, and every American had a duty to defend the truth.

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement hours after the Senate failed to muster the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump joe biden
Close
China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the US had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.” (Representative Image)(AP)
China responded with a statement from its Washington embassy on Sunday, saying the US had already “gravely damaged international cooperation on Covid-19″ and was now “pointing fingers at other countries who have been faithfully supporting the WHO and at the WHO itself.” (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

China fires back at US allegations of lack of transparency

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:24 AM IST
In a statement Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington had “deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the Covid-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he boards Air Force One to depart for Hagerstown, Maryland. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

'Democracy is fragile', says Joe Biden on Senate acquittal of Donald Trump

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:29 AM IST
"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile," Biden said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health experts have stressed both the vaccines' safety and efficacy.(Pixabay)
Health experts have stressed both the vaccines' safety and efficacy.(Pixabay)
world news

EU to speed approval of variant-modified coronavirus vaccines: Report

Reuters, Frankfurt
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:48 AM IST
The European Commission has come under fire from EU member states over delays to deliveries of vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
Demonstrators hold up signs during a protest against the military coup and demanding the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 13, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar army ask locals to report visitors as cops hunt for protesters

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Under the amendment, residents face a fine or imprisonment if they do not report guests to local authorities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima. (AP)
The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima. (AP)
world news

Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake

Reuters, Iwaki
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The quake shook buildings in the Japanese capital Tokyo hundreds of kilometres (miles) away.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After word of Ducklo’s suspension, Biden aides expressed frustration that he’d been treated too leniently,(AP)
After word of Ducklo’s suspension, Biden aides expressed frustration that he’d been treated too leniently,(AP)
world news

Biden aide Ducklo resigns over report he threatened reporter

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:38 AM IST
President Joe Biden has long made clear he doesn’t accept disrespectful treatment of others by his staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw the two candidates interrupting each other repeatedly.(AP file photo)
The decision to mute microphones comes after a chaotic first presidential debate that saw the two candidates interrupting each other repeatedly.(AP file photo)
world news

What's next for Donald Trump, the Republican Party and Joe Biden?

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The Senate will now be in a position to swiftly confirm Biden's cabinet appointees and work on his legislative agenda as the country struggles with the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the St Charles Centre for Health and Wellbeing in London.(Reuters File Photo)
People queue to receive the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at the St Charles Centre for Health and Wellbeing in London.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

UK meets key Covid-19 vaccine target, opening path to lifting lockdown

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:14 AM IST
The vaccination program now offers a route out of the UK’s third lockdown, which has shuttered businesses and closed schools to most, compounding the damage of the worst economic slump in more than 300 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on January 20, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on January 20, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump's journey from poll defeat to acquittal in second impeachment trial

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • The Senate acquits Trump by a vote of 57 to 43, failing to muster the 17 Republicans that the prosecution needed to convict the former president.
READ FULL STORY
Close
=US President Donald Trump gesturing as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. (Reuters File Photo )
=US President Donald Trump gesturing as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Here’s why seven GOP Senators voted to convict Donald Trump

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 06:02 AM IST
Each of the seven GOP Senators who voted to convict Donald Trump is likely to face significant blowback from other Republicans
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks about former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of dereliction of duty. (US Senate TV via Reuters)
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks about former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of dereliction of duty. (US Senate TV via Reuters)
world news

After not-guilty vote, McConnell says Trump morally responsible for Capitol riot

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The top Senate Republican explained the unexpected turnabout at the end of a five-day impeachment trial, by declaring it unconstitutional to convict Trump of misconduct.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.(AFP)
Authorities believe all four victims were homeless.(AFP)
world news

2 killed, 2 injured in NYC subway stabbing attacks

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:17 AM IST
The assaults happened between Friday morning and early Saturday, New York Police Department officials said during a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 48.4 million doses of the vaccines, and delivered about 69 million doses.(AP)
According to the tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 48.4 million doses of the vaccines, and delivered about 69 million doses.(AP)
world news

Over 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered: US CDC

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:55 AM IST
The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.(Reuters)
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.(Reuters)
world news

Roaring Kitty to testify on GameStop alongside hedge fund managers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:44 AM IST
The House Financial Services Committee is examining how an apparent flood of retail trading drove GameStop and other shares to extreme highs, squeezing hedge funds like Melvin Capital that had bet against it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.(U.S. Senate TV via REUTERS)
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.(U.S. Senate TV via REUTERS)
world news

Trump 'morally responsible' for Capitol riot: McConnell after not-guilty vote

Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:36 AM IST
The top Senate Republican explained the unexpected turnabout at the end of a five-day impeachment trial, by declaring it unconstitutional to convict Trump of misconduct now that the former president has left office and become a private citizen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP