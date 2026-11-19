Denmark's parliament on Thursday unanimously approved a security agreement with the United States and Greenland, clearing the final hurdle for a trilateral deal that will expand American military presence on the Arctic island.

The agreement aims to strengthen US military presence in Greenland, paving the way for more American bases. (AP Photo)

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The ratification comes after months of tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take control of Greenland, a self-governing territory under Danish sovereignty and a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) ally.

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The deal was passed by a 109-0 vote in Denmark's parliament, Folketing, after a vote following its second reading. It had been signed in New York on September 22 this year. It had already been ratified by Greenland’s parliament earlier this month, with 16 votes and seven abstentions, AFP reported

The agreement aims to strengthen US military presence in Greenland, paving the way for more American bases, but keeps the semi-autonomous territory under Danish control.

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It will remain in force even if Greenland becomes a fully independent territory, the Associated Press reported. Trump had, returning to presidency in January 2025, repeatedly insisted that the US needed to control Greenland for strategic reasons, leading to a diplomatic crisis with NATO ally Denmark and other partners.

No corresponding ratification from the US Senate is required because the agreement was concluded as an executive agreement. The deal will formally enter into force after Denmark notifies the US that the process has been completed, Bloomberg reported.

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US President Trump has touted the deal as a “win” for America on several occasions, claiming that the US “got” Greenland or now “owns” it, despite it remaining under Danish sovereignty.

What is in the US-Greenland-Denmark deal?

The agreement between US, Greenland and Denmark supplements a 1951 accord on the US military presence in Greenland. It allows America to build two military bases in Greenland, while also effectively blocking countries outside the European Union and NATO from strategic sectors. This is seemingly to stop China or Russia in gaining influence over the territory, according to the AFP report.

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Therefore, the agreement gives America a say over foreign military activity and sensitive investments in the territory. The two new US bases will be built at Narsarsuaq in southern Greenland and at Mestersvig on the east coast under the deal. It further permits the expansion of Pituffik Space Base, currently America's only active base on the island. Apart from this, American craft, including planes and vessels, will get flyover, landing and undersea rights in all of Greenland, including territorial waters, news agency Reuters reported.

However, the deal also supports a stronger NATO presence in the Arctic, with Denmark committing to strengthen its own security in the region. The agreement highlights respect for Greenland's right to self-determination, with the accord holding the US to act in a way which respects Greenlandic society and the Greenlandic way of life.