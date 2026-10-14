Trump hails Greenland’s ‘vast’ oil riches, says Arctic island will become America’s next strategic shield
Donald Trump claimed Greenland holds some of the world’s largest easily accessible oil reserves and said the Arctic territory is vital.
President Donald Trump has renewed his push to highlight Greenland’s strategic importance. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, he declared that “massive oil, gas and mineral exploration” is set to begin on the Arctic island. He claimed that its natural resources and military value are unmatched.
“Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” Trump wrote.
Trump said Greenland possessed vast, easily accessible oil reserves and argued the territory would play a crucial role in protecting both the United States and Europe from future military threats.
Also read: Trump, Greenland, Denmark sign deal in bid to end Arctic standoff: ‘Going to be a fantastic relationship’
Greenlands security argument
Trump’s latest comments revive an issue that has defined his approach to the Arctic since his first presidency. In 2019, he floated the idea of purchasing Greenland from Denmark, an offer that Danish and Greenlandic leaders swiftly rejected.
Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is essential to US national security because of its location between North America and Europe.
In his post, he added that “experts” believe the territory’s “easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost any land” and described Greenland as indispensable for the defense of North America and Europe. He also claimed any future attack on the United States would have to pass over Greenland, allowing US forces to intercept drones, missiles and other threats.
The island already hosts the US military’s Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, which plays a key role in missile warning, space surveillance and Arctic operations. The installation has long been considered a cornerstone of America’s northern defense network.
In his latest post, Trump expanded that argument, saying Greenland provides unmatched “time, location, and sightline” for detecting and stopping incoming threats before they reach the US mainland.
Also read: Trump claims 'permanent control' over Greenland security: What new US-Denmark deal entails
Oil, rare earths and minerals
Greenland is believed to hold significant deposits of rare earth minerals, zinc, iron ore, graphite and other critical natural resources.
Despite Trump’s claim that major exploration is about to begin, Greenland has maintained strict environmental policies. In 2021, Greenland’s parliament passed legislation ending future oil and gas exploration, citing climate concerns and limited commercial viability.
Mining projects, however, continue to attract interest from governments and private investors seeking secure supplies of critical minerals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More