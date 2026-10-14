Trump hails Greenland’s ‘vast’ oil riches, says Arctic island will become America’s next strategic shield

President Donald Trump has renewed his push to highlight Greenland’s strategic importance. In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, he declared that “massive oil, gas and mineral exploration” is set to begin on the Arctic island. He claimed that its natural resources and military value are unmatched. Donald Trump claimed Greenland holds some of the world’s largest easily accessible oil reserves and said the Arctic territory is vital. 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci (REUTERS)

“Massive Oil, Gas, and Mineral Exploration is getting ready to begin in our new and beautiful Greenland!” Trump wrote.

Trump said Greenland possessed vast, easily accessible oil reserves and argued the territory would play a crucial role in protecting both the United States and Europe from future military threats.

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Greenlands security argument Trump’s latest comments revive an issue that has defined his approach to the Arctic since his first presidency. In 2019, he floated the idea of purchasing Greenland from Denmark, an offer that Danish and Greenlandic leaders swiftly rejected.

Since returning to office, Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is essential to US national security because of its location between North America and Europe.

In his post, he added that “experts” believe the territory’s “easily available Oil is far greater than that of almost any land” and described Greenland as indispensable for the defense of North America and Europe. He also claimed any future attack on the United States would have to pass over Greenland, allowing US forces to intercept drones, missiles and other threats.

The island already hosts the US military’s Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, which plays a key role in missile warning, space surveillance and Arctic operations. The installation has long been considered a cornerstone of America’s northern defense network.

In his latest post, Trump expanded that argument, saying Greenland provides unmatched “time, location, and sightline” for detecting and stopping incoming threats before they reach the US mainland.

Also read: Trump claims 'permanent control' over Greenland security: What new US-Denmark deal entails

Oil, rare earths and minerals Greenland is believed to hold significant deposits of rare earth minerals, zinc, iron ore, graphite and other critical natural resources.

Despite Trump’s claim that major exploration is about to begin, Greenland has maintained strict environmental policies. In 2021, Greenland’s parliament passed legislation ending future oil and gas exploration, citing climate concerns and limited commercial viability.

Mining projects, however, continue to attract interest from governments and private investors seeking secure supplies of critical minerals.