Deputy speaker Qasim Suri did not resign, clarifies National Assembly Secretariat

Refuting the news of the resignation of Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday clarified that Suri did not resign from his office, reported local media adding that he will chair the crucial National Assembly on Monday for the election of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Also Read | Pakistan speaker Asad Qaiser, deputy speaker Qasim Suri resign amid late-night drama

Moreover, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar resigned from his office on Saturday ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif, set to be Pakistan's next premier, pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, others

While showing the threatening letter in the National Assembly Qaiser offered," I have the letter if anyone wants to see it?," reported ARY News.

"It is my constitutional duty to protect the state of Pakistan, it might be my last session of the house to the chair," he said. "I am bound on oath for the constitution of Pakistan". "We have to stand for our sovereignty", he said.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif chosen as Pak PM candidate after Imran Khan's exit

As Qaiser stepped down, the speaker's seat was held by the member of the panel of chair Ayaz Sadiq, who conducted voting on the no-confidence motion.

Also Read | PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for premier post

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted Imran Khan. (ANI)