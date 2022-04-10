Deputy speaker Qasim Suri did not resign, clarifies National Assembly Secretariat
Refuting the news of the resignation of Pakistan's Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, the National Assembly Secretariat on Sunday clarified that Suri did not resign from his office, reported local media adding that he will chair the crucial National Assembly on Monday for the election of the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Moreover, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar resigned from his office on Saturday ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
While showing the threatening letter in the National Assembly Qaiser offered," I have the letter if anyone wants to see it?," reported ARY News.
"It is my constitutional duty to protect the state of Pakistan, it might be my last session of the house to the chair," he said. "I am bound on oath for the constitution of Pakistan". "We have to stand for our sovereignty", he said.
As Qaiser stepped down, the speaker's seat was held by the member of the panel of chair Ayaz Sadiq, who conducted voting on the no-confidence motion.
The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government began in the country's National Assembly late on Saturday night where 174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted Imran Khan. (ANI)
-
Sri Lanka's economic crisis may lead to more deaths than Covid-19, warn doctors
Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis could lead to far more deaths than the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors warned on Sunday as they are nearly out of life-saving medicines. The Sri Lanka Medical Association said all hospitals in the country no longer had access to imported medical tools and vital drugs, according to news agency AFP. "If supplies are not restored within days, the casualties will be far worse than from the pandemic," it said.
-
‘War wouldn’t have happened': Ukraine on 'strategic mistake' by Germany, France
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said the war between Kyiv and Moscow would not have happened had his country been allowed to join NATO - a security alliance of 30 countries from North America and Europe. Hitting out at Germany and France, he said it was a “strategic mistake” on their part, reported news agency Reuters. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz office said the chancellor has condemned the Bucha killings and termed them “war crimes”.
-
PM Modi and US Prez Biden to hold virtual meet tomorrow
The Ukraine crisis, developments across the Indo-Pacific and measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation are expected to figure at a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on April 11. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are set to meet their US counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken in Washington.
-
Shehbaz Sharif, set to be Pak's next PM, pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, others
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif, all set to succeed Imran Khan as the country's next Prime Minister, on Sunday paid tribute to his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, and a host of other party leaders. He tweeted, “I also cannot forget Salman Rafique, Kamran Michael, Miftah Ismael & Qamarul Islam whose steadfastness and sacrifices in the face of the brutal Niazi-NAB nexus have been legendary.”
-
Ukraine war: Global fund campaign for displaced citizens raises 10 billion Euros
A celebrity-backed campaign has raised 10 billion Euros for the displaced citizens in and out of Ukraine due to the war. The 'Stand Up For Ukraine' campaign is backed by Europe, Canada and the Middle Eastern countries. Prominent celebrities including Katy Perry, Madonna and Elton John have lent support to this global campaign. The total funds include a contribution of one billion Euros from the European Commission.
