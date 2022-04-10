Home / World News / PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for premier post
PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for premier post

In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Sharif submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the House.
Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addresses the media. (AFP )
Pakistan's opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif addresses the media. (AFP )
Updated on Apr 10, 2022 04:42 PM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, nominated himself for the post of prime minister on Sunday, hours after Imran Khan lost a no-confidence motion in Parliament. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party also nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post.

Khan became the first Pakistani prime minister to be sent home after losing the trust of the House. In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the House, according to Express Tribune newspaper.

"Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!" he tweeted.

Reportedly, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zardari had proposed Shehbaz’s name for the prime minister's position in a joint opposition meeting last month.

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act as endorsers for Shehbaz.

PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan will serve as endorsers for the party's vice-chairman.

On Sunday, the Pakistan National Assembly secretariat revised its schedule to elect the new prime minister after the ouster of Khan.

The session has been shifted from 11 am to 2 pm on April 11, which was earlier scheduled for Monday at 2 pm, reported Geo News.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

Topics
imran khan shehbaz sharif shah mehmood qureshi no-confidence motion + 2 more
