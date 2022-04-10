PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for premier post
Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, nominated himself for the post of prime minister on Sunday, hours after Imran Khan lost a no-confidence motion in Parliament. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party also nominated 65-year-old former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi as its candidate for the premier's post.
Khan became the first Pakistani prime minister to be sent home after losing the trust of the House. In accordance with the deadline of the submission stipulated by the National Assembly, 70-year-old Shehbaz submitted nomination papers for the new leader of the House, according to Express Tribune newspaper.
"Special thanks to media, civil society, lawyers, my Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Khalid Maqbool, Khalid Magsi, Mosin Dawar, Ali Wazir, Amir Haider Hoti & leaders & workers of all political parties for standing up for the Constitution!" he tweeted.
Reportedly, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zardari had proposed Shehbaz’s name for the prime minister's position in a joint opposition meeting last month.
PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act as endorsers for Shehbaz.
PTI leaders Aamir Dogar and Ali Muhammad Khan will serve as endorsers for the party's vice-chairman.
On Sunday, the Pakistan National Assembly secretariat revised its schedule to elect the new prime minister after the ouster of Khan.
The session has been shifted from 11 am to 2 pm on April 11, which was earlier scheduled for Monday at 2 pm, reported Geo News.
PTI members of National Assembly to resign, tweets Fawad Choudhry
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday decided to submit en masse resignations in the National Assembly, a day after party chief Imran Khan lost a vote of confidence and was ousted as the prime minister of the country, senior leader Fawad Choudhry announced. "The PTI has decided to resign from the assemblies, this process will start from the National Assembly after the election of the Prime Minister tomorrow," he tweeted in Urdu.
Shehbaz Sharif chosen as Pak PM candidate after Imran Khan's exit
Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday was nominated by the opposition as the joint candidate for the prime minister's election scheduled tomorrow, Pakistan news channel ARY News reported. The PML-N leader's nomination comes a day after Imran Khan was removed from the post of prime minister after losing the no-confidence vote in the 342-member Pakistan assembly.
Pak court to hear plea on preventing Imran Khan leaving the country: Report
The Islamabad high court on Monday will hear a petition seeking inclusion of former prime minister Imran Khan and other ministers' names on the exit control list, a day after the cricketer-turned-politician was ousted through a no-confidence motion. According to ARY news, the plea also includes the names of former external affairs minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry.
