Pakistan speaker Asad Qaiser, deputy speaker Qasim Suri resign amid late-night drama
In a late-night drama, Pakistan National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and deputy speaker Qasim Suri tendered their resignations amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The crucial session of the house began at 10:30 am (11:00 IST) with Speaker Qaiser, a senior member of Khan’s party, in chair. Since then, the session was adjourned thrice for one reason or another.
After announcing the resignation, he asked Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N to chair the proceedings, who is now conducting the proceedings.
The process of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan has just started.
Khan tried to block a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but Pakistan's top court ordered on Thursday the vote would have to be held by Saturday.
Imran Khan says Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa not sacked: Reports
According to Geo News, which cited sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan told some journalists that he has no plans to make changes to the defence department. On Saturday night, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Khan amid an impasse over a parliamentary vote to oust the premier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. When asked about the no-confidence motion, Khan repeated that he would not accept defeat at “any cost”.
No-trust vote yet; Pakistan SC may open doors at midnight: Top updates
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Saturday night, even though his government is expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. The National Assembly session to decide the fate of Khan via voting on a no-confidence motion against him stands adjourned yet again. It was expected to resume at 9.30pm (local time) after Isha prayers but appears to have been delayed.
