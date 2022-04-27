Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine: Russia
Destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine: Russia

On Tuesday, on the invitation of the United States, 40 countries held a security summit in Germany to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine with Washington pledging to move "heaven and earth" to help the Kyiv army defeat Russia.
Published on Apr 27, 2022 03:57 PM IST
Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday its forces had destroyed a large quantity of Western-supplied weapons in southeastern Ukraine with long-range missiles.

"On the territory of the Zaporizhzhia aluminium plant, high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles destroyed hangars with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said in a briefing.

It did not say what type of weapons were destroyed.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance in the Donbas, but allies are wary of being drawn into a conflict that could spiral into an outright military confrontation between Moscow and NATO.

 

