Deutsche Bank is facing fresh scrutiny after more than 15 million leaked internal records revealed how the German lender handled business with wealthy Russian businessmen, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and US President Donald Trump.

Deutsche Bank faces fresh scrutiny after leaked files reveal its Russian oligarch dealings, Epstein transactions and a breach involving Donald Trump's tax records. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben (REUTERS)

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The documents also raised questions about whether the bank ignored internal warnings about suspicious transactions to protect its business interests.

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The reports, published on November 17, 2026, showed that the bank's compliance teams had repeatedly raised concerns about certain clients, but business divisions continued to defend some of those relationships.

The revelations sent Deutsche Bank shares down by as much as 6% during Tuesday's trading session before they recovered some losses, according to Reuters.

The records were examined by a group of more than 200 journalists from international media organisations, including The New York Times, Financial Times, Der Spiegel and Le Monde. The investigation was based on emails, internal reports, meeting minutes and other confidential bank documents.

What did the leaked Deutsche Bank files reveal about Russian oligarchs?

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation highlighted Deutsche Bank’s long relationship with wealthy Russian businessmen, including Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation highlighted Deutsche Bank’s long relationship with wealthy Russian businessmen, including Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg. {{/usCountry}}

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According to The New York Times, the bank’s risk managers had raised concerns about Russian clients for years. In 2014, a committee flagged Deripaska as a major reputational risk.

An internal report listed allegations of money laundering, tax issues and organised crime links, but these were not proven findings. Another division defended him as a reputable businessman with strong business potential.

A 2015 presentation described Russian billionaires as major contributors to the bank’s success and wealth-management business.

Despite growing tensions with the West, Deutsche Bank continued Russian business until the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. It initially resisted leaving but exited in March 2022.

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Also Read: Deutsche Bank shares fall as leaked files expose Epstein ties, Trump's tax data breach and Russian links

What did the investigation uncover about Jeffrey Epstein's bank accounts?

The leaked records also highlighted Deutsche Bank’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, who became a client in 2013, five years after his conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

The journalists’ consortium found over $600 million in suspicious transactions linked to Epstein and his network, more than twice the amount previously known.

The Financial Times reported that the bank told Epstein in December 2018 it planned to end their relationship, but closed his two remaining accounts only after his July 2019 arrest.

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Deutsche Bank admitted accepting him as a client was a mistake, expressed regret and said it had cooperated with investigators.

Also Read: Deutsche Bank processed $582 million in suspicious Epstein-linked transfers: Report

How were Donald Trump's tax records involved in the Deutsche Bank leak?

Another finding involved Donald Trump’s financial information during his first term as president. The Financial Times reported that in 2017, a Deutsche Bank employee accidentally shared a link containing financial records of 1,586 private banking customers with another client’s accountant.

Trump’s tax records were included. The recipient alerted the bank and deleted the file. Senior employees discussed whether to inform those affected but decided against it.

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Reacting to the disclosure in Manila on Tuesday, Trump told Reuters, “They shouldn't have done it. It's illegal for them to do it.” The records do not prove Trump personally engaged in money laundering or other crimes.

How has Deutsche Bank responded to the leaked documents?

Deutsche Bank defended its current operations, maintaining that the issues highlighted in the media reports dated back several years, with some going back nearly two decades.

In its November 17 statement, the bank said, “The matters which are in focus of the media reports date back many years and in some cases as much as two decades. Where relevant, we reviewed these matters at the time and worked closely with regulators.”

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The lender also defended the changes made under chief executive Christian Sewing, who took charge in 2018.

It stated, “Under Christian Sewing’s leadership, Deutsche Bank has gone through a fundamental transformation. We made substantial investments in our control environment while restoring sustainable profitability, as evidenced by record profits in 2025 as well as in recent quarters.”

The bank also highlighted that it invested €7 billion in improving its internal controls between 2019 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Deutsche Bank chairman Alexander Wynaendts publicly backed Sewing following the revelations. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil also called for authorities to investigate the findings and urged the bank to explain how it had addressed its past failures.