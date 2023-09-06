Did Lucy Letby regret her actions? Forensic psychiatrist weighs in on ‘guilt and shame’ killers may feel

Do criminals regret their actions? Baby killer Lucy Letby refused to attend court for sentencing after being convicted of heinous crimes. She clearly did not intend to come to the dock, or take part in the hearing. Lucy Letby was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release for killing seven babies in her care, and attempting to kill six others (Countess of Chester NHS Foundation Trust)

Lucy was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release for killing seven babies in her care, and attempting to kill six others as a neonatal nurse in Chester Hospital in Cheshire, England. The 33-year-old is now being considered one of the most prolific child killers in the history of the United Kingdom.

In an interview with Hindustan Times,Dr. Sohom Das, a qualified ConsultantForensic Psychiatrist who assesses, treats and rehabilitates criminals who are mentally disordered, weighed in on the possibilities of Lucy having shown any remorse. “Despite the cruel acts, it is very feasible that a minuscule part of them does feel some sort of guilt and shame,” Soham said of criminals.

“In fact, I think we saw this with Lucy’s notes which offered a glimpse into her psyche. After these individuals have been imprisoned, sometimes it might take months or even years for them to reflect on the consequences of their actions. They might develop genuine remorse retrospectively. But of course, this is little consolation for the victims’ families,” he added.

What did Lucy write in her note?

A note Lucy wrote, which was later discovered by authorities, read, ““I AM EVIL, I DID THIS.” She added that she did “nothing wrong.”

“Police investigation forget slander. Discrimination. Victimisation. All getting too much everything taking over my life. Hate myself so much for what this has . . . I feel very alone and scared,” Lucy wrote. “What does the future hold. How can I get through it. How will things ever be like they used. HATE. PANIC. FEAR. LOST. I don’t deserve to live. I DID THIS. WHY ME. I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough for them and I am a horrible evil person. I don’t deserve Mum and Dad. World is better off without me.”

An undated handout image released by Cheshire Constabulary police force in Manchester on August 17, 2023, shows a hand-written note alongside the 2016 Diary of nurse Lucy Letby (Photo by Cheshire Constabulary / AFP)