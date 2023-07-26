Digital Public Library of America launches app to freely access banned books utilizing GPS-based geo-targeting

The Digital Public Library of America has taken a daring stand for intellectual freedom with the launch of "The Banned Book Club," a groundbreaking program that grants users free access to books that have been banned in their local areas. With book bans on the rise and censorship knocking at the doors of libraries, this initiative leverages the power of technology to ensure every American can freely read the literature of their choice.

GPS-Powered Libraries

Utilizing GPS-based geo-targeting, The Banned Book Club creates virtual libraries in communities across the nation where books have faced the unjust fate of being banned. Through the Palace e-reader app, readers can now explore and enjoy titles that have been forcefully pulled from local library shelves, offering a digital haven for the suppressed literature.

Discover Banned Books in Your Area

Curious to know which books have suffered from bans near you? Simply visit TheBannedBookClub.info and allow the app to access your location. Explore the list of titles that have been targeted by censorship and get ready to liberate your mind with these once-restricted masterpieces.

Unlocking the forbidden knowledge within The Banned Book Club is as simple as downloading the Palace app. Upon installation, select "Banned Book Club" as your library, and follow the prompts to sign up for your complimentary virtual library card. The world of censored literature will be at your fingertips in no time.

Obama's Resounding Endorsement

The announcement of The Banned Book Club's launch garnered praise from a notable figure — former President Barack Obama. Voicing his support on Twitter, Obama applauded the program's efforts to champion intellectual freedom and uphold the right to read without censorship.

Alarming surge of censorship

The timing of The Banned Book Club's emergence couldn't be more critical, as censorship attempts reach alarming heights. According to the American Library Association (ALA), there were over 1,200 demands to censor library books in 2022, marking a significant surge and the highest number recorded in over two decades. This upswing in book challenges is largely driven by organized censorship groups that aim to stifle marginalized voices, targeting works that represent LGBTQIA+ communities and people of color.

Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom while talking to USA Today, called out these censorship efforts as attempts to silence voices traditionally excluded from national conversations. The right to choose what to read belongs to individuals and families, not "self-appointed book police." The Banned Book Club stands strong against this oppressive trend, fighting for the freedom of literature to reach all who seek knowledge and understanding.

With The Banned Book Club, the Digital Public Library of America has ignited a literary revolution, ensuring that the written word will never be shackled by censorship. Embracing the power of technology, this program champions intellectual freedom, encouraging readers to explore and celebrate the beauty of diverse ideas and perspectives.