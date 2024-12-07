‘Disease X’ outbreak in Congo kills 79, WHO rushes to ground zero

Congo has been hit hard by a mysterious infection, dubbed 'Disease X', which has already claimed 79 lives in the last few days. Health officials in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are working round the clock to determine the cause of the disease. The 'Disease X' outbreak has affected hundreds since late October. (Represenational image)

Among the 376 reported cases, nearly 200 involve children under five years old, according to Jean Kaseya, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The illness, characterised by flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, cough, difficulty breathing, and anemia, was first detected on October 24 in the Panzi health zone in Kwango province. National authorities were notified on December 1.

“We have a delay of almost five to six weeks, and in five to six weeks so many things can happen,” Kaseya said Thursday on a weekly call with reporters. “Ongoing testing will help us to understand what is the issue.”

The disease surfaced during a period of heightened flu activity, and experts suspect it is airborne, according to Dieudonne Muamba, director general of the National Public Health Institute. Samples from patients are being analyzed at a national laboratory in Kinshasa, located about 500 kilometers from the outbreak area.

Test results are expected within 48 hours, with findings anticipated over the weekend, officials stated.

The outbreak has renewed concerns of the emergence of a new pathogen with potential to spread across the world just a few years after Covid-19 forced countries to shut down borders and brought economic and social activities to a standstill.

Earlier this year, a new strain of mpox spread internationally, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a public health emergency, although the virus’ spread outside Africa has been limited.

The Africa CDC is supporting Congolese authorities with epidemiologists, lab scientists, and infection prevention experts, Kaseya noted, emphasizing the difficulties of disease surveillance in a country with frequent, simultaneous outbreaks.

"This is why we are helping the country strengthen its surveillance capabilities," he added.

WHO, Japan on alert over ‘Disease X’ ouutbreak

The WHO has also sent experts, essential medicines, and diagnostic kits to Kwango, assisting local authorities in understanding the transmission patterns of the disease. So far, the illness has been reported in seven of the province's 30 health zones.

While respiratory pathogens are being investigated as potential causes, the WHO is also considering other diseases, including malaria and measles.

In response to the outbreak, health authorities in Hong Kong announced late Thursday that they would increase airport screenings for travelers arriving from Johannesburg and Addis Ababa, the two African hubs that might connect travelers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Meanwhile, Japan’s foreign ministry has advised against unnecessary travel to the affected area.

(with Bloomberg inputs)