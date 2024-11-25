WHO declares Mpox a public health emergency: Has India reported any cases yet?

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that Mpox will remain classified as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) due to a resurgence in cases and the ongoing geographic spread of the virus. A Nigerian health official prepares to administer a mpox vaccination to a woman(REUTERS)

The high-alert status, initially declared in August, was reaffirmed after a meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee reported Reuters.

This decision comes as Mpox cases continue to rise, particularly with the spread of the clade Ib variant beyond its origin in the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring African countries, Europe, and Asia.

"Rising case numbers, the continued geographic spread, and the need for a coordinated response have made it crucial to maintain this emergency status," the WHO said in its statement.

Canada recently confirmed its first case of the mpox variant but said the risk to the general population remains low.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

It causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, and can be deadly.

Mpox in India

In September, a 38-year-old man who had travelled from the United Arab Emirates contracted the first case of the clade Ib variant of mpox.

About 29 friends and family members of the patient along with 37 passengers on his flight were monitored at home but none of them showed any mpox symptoms.

Since then India hasn't noted any more mpox cases.

According to the WHO, the Ib strain and other Mpox variants have been reported in 80 countries, including 19 in Africa, so far this year.