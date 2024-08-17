Mpox Virus: Know about the outbreak and what it means for India

Mpox, earlier known as Monkeypox, is a viral infection caused by the mpox virus (MPXV) which belongs to the same family as smallpox. The World Health Organisation has declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, receiving the status for the second time after the July 2022 and May 2023 outbreaks. According to data from the WHO, approximately 99,000 cases and 200 deaths have been reported in 116 countries since 2022. The decision was set to high alert after an increased number of cases were reported from the Democratic Republic of Congo and its neighbouring countries. Mpox virus outbreak in the African region, WHO declares it a public emergency.(Shutterstock)

What are the symptoms are how is Mpox transmitted?

Fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes, and pox-like rashes are some of the most common symptoms of Mpox which can be seen 1-21 days after exposure. The symptoms can last from two to three weeks. Though it is a self-limiting virus, it is found to be fatal for children and people with weaker immune systems. Mpox is usually transmitted through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on genitals. Using contaminated objects like clothing can also result in deadly infections.

The current spread of MPXV originates from a new variant clade Ib, sprouting from clade I which is transmitted through sexual contact. There are two types of clades for MPXV: clade I and clade II, with clade I being deadlier and native to the African Congo. More than 100 cases of clade Ib have been reported in the four neighbouring countries of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda. The death toll has risen to more than 500 and around 15,000 cases have been reported in 2024 alone.

What does it mean for India?

The first case outside the African continent was reported in Sweden, and with ongoing international travel, it is likely to reach the continents as well. During the 2022 outbreak, India had seen multiple cases of clade II Mpox, which is less deadly, from Kerala initially. However, people with no history of foreign travel had been victims of this disease in the capital region of Delhi. Various laboratories confirmed cases and at least one death in India, according to the WHO.

Tamil Nadu's Director of Public Health has ordered its health officials to conduct a strict screening of people travelling back to India from the African region, which has been affected by the virus. Though there has been no report of cases, the state has ensured preventive measures to avoid any risks. The cities of Hyderabad and New Delhi are put on high alert as well with a high amount of African students pursuing education.

What about vaccines for Mpox?

WHO has been working on developing vaccines with different countries and vaccine manufacturers to ensure access to vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and other tools. There are two vaccines currently in use for Mpox as recommended by the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization.