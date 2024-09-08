India reports suspected Mpox case, patient's condition stable

A young male patient who recently returned from a country with ongoing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission has been identified as a suspected case of the virus, the Union health ministry said on Friday. The patient has been placed in isolation at a designated hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Mpox or monkey pox is an infectious viral disease.It can be serious and even fatal in some cases. (Reuters)

The health ministry confirmed that samples have been taken and are undergoing testing to verify whether the patient has contracted Mpox.

“Samples from the patient are being tested to confirm the presence of Mpox. The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government has assured that the situation is under control, stating that the development is consistent with previous risk assessments conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“There is no cause of any undue concern,” the ministry said. “The country is fully prepared to deal with such isolated travel related case and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.”

The suspected Mpox case was detected in India three weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreaks in 12 African countries a global emergency.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the WHO launched a continent-wide response plan to the Mpox outbreak on Friday. The six-month plan, with an estimated budget of nearly $600 million, will focus on surveillance, laboratory testing, and community engagement, according to Africa CDC director-general Dr. Jean Kaseya.

On Thursday, Congo received its first batch of 100,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine, donated by the European Union through HERA, the EU's health emergency agency.

These vaccines are seen as vital in protecting health workers and vulnerable populations. However, the doses received represent only a small fraction of the 3 million vaccines needed to end the outbreak in Congo, which remains the epicentre of the global health crisis.

Kaseya confirmed that the vaccine rollout would initially target adults who have been in close contact with infected individuals, as well as sex workers. However, the vaccination campaign’s start date remains unclear. The European Medicines Agency is evaluating data for potential administration to children aged 12 to 17, with a decision expected by the end of the month.