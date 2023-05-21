Disney World's Galactic Starcruiser hotel to close after failing to meet expectations - What went wrong with it?

Disney World has announced the closure of its Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive Star Wars-themed hotel that promised an out-of-this-world experience. With a hefty price tag of around $5,000 for a two-night stay, the lavish hotel failed to meet expectations and will host its final guests from September 28th to the 30th.

Disney expressed gratitude towards the Cast Members and Imagineers who worked tirelessly to bring the Galactic Starcruiser to life. The company also thanked the guests and fans for their support, making the experience truly special. However, the decision to shut down the Starcruiser hints at underlying issues that may have plagued the venture.

Despite only opening its doors in March 2022, signs of struggle were already apparent. In March of this year, Disney announced a reduction in bookings, scheduling only two per week starting in October, down from the previous three to four weekly bookings. Unfortunately, with the closure of the Halcyon in September, Disney won't have the opportunity to implement this change.

The steep price of approximately $4,807 for two adults (or $5,999 for three adults and one child) likely played a role in limiting accessibility to the experience. Disney's decision to pause new bookings until May 26th indicates that the company is focused on accommodating affected guests and addressing the situation at hand.

To compound matters, Disney faced further setbacks on the same day. CEO Bob Iger revealed the cancellation of a planned $1 billion development near the Orlando theme park in Florida. Iger cited "changing business conditions" as the reason for the decision, but it is believed that the ongoing feud between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis played a significant role. Disney filed a lawsuit against Florida, accusing the state of retaliatory actions following the company's opposition to the controversial "Don't Say Gay" law. The canceled project also spared 2,000 Disney employees in California from having to relocate to Florida, a factor that led to a worker walkout last year.

The closure of the Galactic Starcruiser is undoubtedly a blow to Disney, especially considering the extensive efforts put into its creation and the anticipation surrounding it. However, this setback may serve as a valuable lesson for the entertainment giant. It highlights the importance of market research, pricing strategies, and assessing the feasibility of ambitious projects to ensure they align with consumer expectations and financial viability.

As Disney reaches out to individuals with bookings on or after September 30th to discuss options and modifications, guests and fans are left to wonder about the future of Star Wars-themed experiences at the theme park. Will Disney regroup and reimagine a more affordable and captivating offering, or is this the end of the Galactic Starcruiser as we know it? Only time will reveal the fate of this ambitious endeavor and whether Disney can bounce back from these recent setbacks.

