Dispute over Finland and Sweden’s Nato entry bid
US President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly backed Finland and Sweden’s bid to join Nato in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the Nordic nations’ leaders promised to address concerns raised by Turkey.
Biden welcomed Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the White House days after they formally announced their Nato aspirations and said he was submitting their applications to the US Congress, where there is bipartisan support for ratification.
“The bottom line is simple. Quite straightforward: Finland and Sweden make Nato stronger,” Biden said, offering the “full, total, complete backing of the United States of America.”
Sweden and Finland, while solidly Western, have historically kept a distance from Nato as part of longstanding policies aimed at avoiding angering Russia. But the two nations both moved ahead amid shock over the invasion of Ukraine.
With Russia voicing anger over the Nato bids, Biden said he told the Nordic leaders that the US would “remain vigilant against the threats to our shared security”.
But membership requires consent of all 30 existing members and Turkey has voiced misgivings. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused the two of backing “terrorism,” a reference to the presence in Finland and especially Sweden of Kurdish militants from the separatist PKK.
Meanwhile, the Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine testified on Thursday that he shot a civilian on orders from two officers and pleaded for his victim’s widow to forgive him.
Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin said he at first disobeyed his immediate commanding officer’s order to shoot the unarmed civilian but had no other choice but to follow the order when it was repeated forcefully by another officer.
On Thursday, he asked the victim’s widow, who also appeared in the trial, to forgive him for what he did.
Concerned by effect of war, Brics back Kyiv-Moscow talks
Foreign ministers of the Brics grouping on Thursday expressed concern at the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on global energy and food security and backed talks between Moscow and Kyiv. External affairs minister S Jaishankar joined via video link his counterparts from Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa for a meeting that discussed ways to further intra-Brics cooperation in politics and security, economy and finance, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
More cases of virus found in US, Europe
Health officials in Spain reported seven cases of monkeypox and Portugal updated its number of confirmed cases to 14 Thursday as an outbreak of a viral disease typically limited to Africa expanded in Europe. In Spain, all of the reported cases to date involved men in Madrid, officials said. Health officials are currently testing another 22 suspected cases. The tally of confirmed cases in Britain rose to nine.
At least 12 killed in Russian shelling of Severodonetsk: Governor
Severodonetsk, with a pre-war population of just over 100,000 people, is a key goal of the Russian military which has made capturing the eastern Donbas region a key objective. The eastern industrial centre and its sister city Lysychansk make up the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the smaller of the two regions comprising the Donbas war zone.
Joe Biden welcomes Sweden & Finland's NATO bids, promises full US backing
US President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed the applications made by Sweden and Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
Monkeypox found in US and UK: What is it and should you be worried?
A case of the rare and potentially dangerous monkeypox has been confirmed in the US after infections were reported across Europe. The infected man had recently traveled to Canada and is now receiving treatment in hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Department of Health said the case poses no risk to the public. Health officials in Canada are investigating up to 13 cases in Montreal, Radio-Canada reported.
