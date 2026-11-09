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From Ahmedabad to Karachi, Colombo and Caracas: Diwali celebrations around the world

From diya-lighting ceremonies in India to cultural performances and community gatherings overseas, here's how Diwali was celebrated across the world.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 13:39:10 IST
By Krithika Iyer
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Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across the world on November 8, with members of the Indian diaspora and local communities joining the festivities. From diya-lighting ceremonies and rangoli displays to cultural performances and community gatherings, celebrations were held in several countries.

Raigad: People light earthen lamps during Diwali celebrations, in Raigad, Maharashtra, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (PTI)
Raigad: People light earthen lamps during Diwali celebrations, in Raigad, Maharashtra, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (PTI)

Indian diplomatic missions also organised events to mark the occasion, while leaders from several countries extended greetings, highlighting the festival's message of peace, hope and the triumph of good over evil. Here are some glimpses of Diwali celebrations from around the world.

Also Read: Music, lights, ‘BharatVerse’ quiz: Indian embassy in Iran celebrates Diwali

Deep Dive

How did Indian communities and local residents celebrate Diwali around the world?

Celebrations included diya-lighting, festive decorations, cultural performances and community gatherings. Events were held in places such as Colombo, Caracas, Shanghai, Karachi, London and cities across the United States.

What is Chopda Pujan, and why do traders in Gujarat observe it during Diwali?

Chopda Pujan is a ritual in which traders worship account books and seek blessings for the year ahead. Many close old accounts and begin afresh with new books.

Where did Canadian ministers attend a Diwali celebration in the Greater Toronto Area?

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali attended a Diwali gathering at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton.
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Kids light firecrackers during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2026.

Gujarat

Indian traders performed Chopda Pujan at the Swaminarayan Temple on November 8, 2026.

Srinagar

Diwali festivities brought the region alive with lights and decorations as people lit oil lamps in Srinagar on Sunday, November 8, 2026, celebrating the festival of lights with family and community.

Srinagar lights up for Diwali celebrations on November 8, 2026

United States

Diwali celebrations were held across several states, with Indian-American communities coming together for diya-lighting ceremonies, cultural programmes and community gatherings.

Also Read: ‘Dil se Diwali’: From senators to mayors, US leaders join Diwali bash in six states and over 20 cities

Diwali celebrations at Washington state capitol in Olympia.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Diwali celebrations in Colombo brought together members of the Indian community, diplomats and local political representatives. The festivities included cultural programmes and musical performances.

A Hindu priest offers prayers during Diwali at the Sri Ponnambalavaneswarar temple in Colombo on November 8, 2026.

Venezuela

Diwali was celebrated in Caracas with Indian classical dance performances by Venezuelan artists. The event was jointly organised by the Venezuelan government and the Indian Embassy.

Indian classical dance performances by Venezuelan artists.

Shanghai, China

The Indian Consulate General in Shanghai celebrated Diwali with members of the Tamil community at Tamil Sangamam, bringing cultural traditions and the festive spirit together.

Diwali with members of the Tamil community at Tamil Sangamam in Shanghai.

Also Read: US, Iran, Pakistan, UAE and more: World leaders extend Diwali wishes, call for peace and prosperity

Karachi, Pakistan

Women carried lit diyas as they celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Karachi on November 8, 2026, marking the occasion with traditional festivities.

Diwali celebrations in Karachi on November 8, 2026.

Myanmar

In Myanmar Diwali was celebrated with traditional rituals, festive decorations and gatherings, marking the festival of lights with joy and togetherness.

A devotee lights candles during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a temple in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

London, United Kingdom

Women gathered at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple, in north-west London to celebrate Diwali on November 8, 2026. Prayers, music and devotional ceremonies marked the occasion, with a fireworks display lighting up the sky in the evening.

Women gather for Diwali celebrations at Neasden Temple in London
Fireworks light up the sky during Diwali celebrations at Neasden Temple in London

United Arab Emirates

Diwali celebrations in the UAE featured vibrant festive displays, traditional decorations and gatherings, as members of the Indian community marked the occasion with lights and festivities. Diwali celebrations at Dubai's Al Seef market featured festive decorations and illuminated displays, including an elephant puppet that drew the attention of visitors.

A man was seen carrying a child on his shoulders beside the illuminated installation on Saturday, November 7, 2026.
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krithika Iyer

Krithika Iyer is a Senior Content Producer with the Explainer Desk at Hindustan Times, bringing a deep passion for rigorous, accessible journalism to every story. With a strong drive for breaking down complex topics, Krithika focuses on clear narratives that answer the critical questions of why stories matter and what happens next. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked with the Reuters Dotcom team, navigating fast-paced global news environments with precision and speed, mainly covering US legal news. Krithika holds a Master's degree from the University of Westminster, combining rigorous academic grounding with international newsroom experience. Deeply curious and endlessly adaptable, Krithika loves exploring new beats and learning continuously, believing that growth comes from trying one's hand at everything. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader who also enjoys experimenting with cooking and expressing creativity through art as a way to unwind. Bringing curiosity, sharp editorial insight, and a commitment to clarity, Krithika continues to shape compelling digital narratives that resonate with audiences across platforms.

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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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