From Ahmedabad to Karachi, Colombo and Caracas: Diwali celebrations around the world

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across the world on November 8, with members of the Indian diaspora and local communities joining the festivities. From diya-lighting ceremonies and rangoli displays to cultural performances and community gatherings, celebrations were held in several countries.

Raigad: People light earthen lamps during Diwali celebrations, in Raigad, Maharashtra, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. (PTI)

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Indian diplomatic missions also organised events to mark the occasion, while leaders from several countries extended greetings, highlighting the festival's message of peace, hope and the triumph of good over evil. Here are some glimpses of Diwali celebrations from around the world.

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Also Read: Music, lights, ‘BharatVerse’ quiz: Indian embassy in Iran celebrates Diwali

Deep Dive How did Indian communities and local residents celebrate Diwali around the world? Celebrations included diya-lighting, festive decorations, cultural performances and community gatherings. Events were held in places such as Colombo, Caracas, Shanghai, Karachi, London and cities across the United States. What is Chopda Pujan, and why do traders in Gujarat observe it during Diwali? Chopda Pujan is a ritual in which traders worship account books and seek blessings for the year ahead. Many close old accounts and begin afresh with new books. Where did Canadian ministers attend a Diwali celebration in the Greater Toronto Area? Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand and Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali attended a Diwali gathering at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton.

Kids light firecrackers during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in New Delhi, India, November 8, 2026.

Gujarat

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{{^usCountry}} Ahmedabad lit up for Diwali as homes and public spaces were decorated with traditional lamps and festive lights. Indian traders performed rituals during Chopda Pujan, a prayer ceremony dedicated to the worship of account books, at the Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 8, 2026, as part of Diwali celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahmedabad lit up for Diwali as homes and public spaces were decorated with traditional lamps and festive lights. Indian traders performed rituals during Chopda Pujan, a prayer ceremony dedicated to the worship of account books, at the Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 8, 2026, as part of Diwali celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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Indian traders performed Chopda Pujan at the Swaminarayan Temple on November 8, 2026.

Srinagar

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Diwali festivities brought the region alive with lights and decorations as people lit oil lamps in Srinagar on Sunday, November 8, 2026, celebrating the festival of lights with family and community.

Srinagar lights up for Diwali celebrations on November 8, 2026

United States

Diwali celebrations were held across several states, with Indian-American communities coming together for diya-lighting ceremonies, cultural programmes and community gatherings.

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Also Read: ‘Dil se Diwali’: From senators to mayors, US leaders join Diwali bash in six states and over 20 cities

Diwali celebrations at Washington state capitol in Olympia.

Colombo, Sri Lanka

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Diwali celebrations in Colombo brought together members of the Indian community, diplomats and local political representatives. The festivities included cultural programmes and musical performances.

A Hindu priest offers prayers during Diwali at the Sri Ponnambalavaneswarar temple in Colombo on November 8, 2026.

Venezuela

Diwali was celebrated in Caracas with Indian classical dance performances by Venezuelan artists. The event was jointly organised by the Venezuelan government and the Indian Embassy.

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Indian classical dance performances by Venezuelan artists.

Shanghai, China

The Indian Consulate General in Shanghai celebrated Diwali with members of the Tamil community at Tamil Sangamam, bringing cultural traditions and the festive spirit together.

Diwali with members of the Tamil community at Tamil Sangamam in Shanghai.

Also Read: US, Iran, Pakistan, UAE and more: World leaders extend Diwali wishes, call for peace and prosperity

Karachi, Pakistan

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Women carried lit diyas as they celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Karachi on November 8, 2026, marking the occasion with traditional festivities.

Diwali celebrations in Karachi on November 8, 2026.

Myanmar

In Myanmar Diwali was celebrated with traditional rituals, festive decorations and gatherings, marking the festival of lights with joy and togetherness.

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A devotee lights candles during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at a temple in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

London, United Kingdom

Women gathered at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple, in north-west London to celebrate Diwali on November 8, 2026. Prayers, music and devotional ceremonies marked the occasion, with a fireworks display lighting up the sky in the evening.

Women gather for Diwali celebrations at Neasden Temple in London

Fireworks light up the sky during Diwali celebrations at Neasden Temple in London

United Arab Emirates

Diwali celebrations in the UAE featured vibrant festive displays, traditional decorations and gatherings, as members of the Indian community marked the occasion with lights and festivities. Diwali celebrations at Dubai's Al Seef market featured festive decorations and illuminated displays, including an elephant puppet that drew the attention of visitors.

A man was seen carrying a child on his shoulders beside the illuminated installation on Saturday, November 7, 2026.