From Ahmedabad to Karachi, Colombo and Caracas: Diwali celebrations around the world

Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated across the world on November 8, with members of the Indian diaspora and local communities joining the festivities. From diya-lighting ceremonies and rangoli displays to cultural performances and community gatherings, celebrations were held in several countries.
Indian diplomatic missions also organised events to mark the occasion, while leaders from several countries extended greetings, highlighting the festival's message of peace, hope and the triumph of good over evil. Here are some glimpses of Diwali celebrations from around the world.
Also Read: Music, lights, ‘BharatVerse’ quiz: Indian embassy in Iran celebrates Diwali
Deep Dive
How did Indian communities and local residents celebrate Diwali around the world?
What is Chopda Pujan, and why do traders in Gujarat observe it during Diwali?
Where did Canadian ministers attend a Diwali celebration in the Greater Toronto Area?
Gujarat
Ahmedabad lit up for Diwali as homes and public spaces were decorated with traditional lamps and festive lights. Indian traders performed rituals during Chopda Pujan, a prayer ceremony dedicated to the worship of account books, at the Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 8, 2026, as part of Diwali celebrations.{{/usCountry}}
Ahmedabad lit up for Diwali as homes and public spaces were decorated with traditional lamps and festive lights. Indian traders performed rituals during Chopda Pujan, a prayer ceremony dedicated to the worship of account books, at the Swaminarayan Temple in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 8, 2026, as part of Diwali celebrations.{{/usCountry}}
Srinagar
Diwali festivities brought the region alive with lights and decorations as people lit oil lamps in Srinagar on Sunday, November 8, 2026, celebrating the festival of lights with family and community.
United States
Diwali celebrations were held across several states, with Indian-American communities coming together for diya-lighting ceremonies, cultural programmes and community gatherings.
Also Read: ‘Dil se Diwali’: From senators to mayors, US leaders join Diwali bash in six states and over 20 cities
Colombo, Sri Lanka
Diwali celebrations in Colombo brought together members of the Indian community, diplomats and local political representatives. The festivities included cultural programmes and musical performances.
Venezuela
Diwali was celebrated in Caracas with Indian classical dance performances by Venezuelan artists. The event was jointly organised by the Venezuelan government and the Indian Embassy.
Shanghai, China
The Indian Consulate General in Shanghai celebrated Diwali with members of the Tamil community at Tamil Sangamam, bringing cultural traditions and the festive spirit together.
Also Read: US, Iran, Pakistan, UAE and more: World leaders extend Diwali wishes, call for peace and prosperity
Karachi, Pakistan
Women carried lit diyas as they celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, at the Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Karachi on November 8, 2026, marking the occasion with traditional festivities.
Myanmar
In Myanmar Diwali was celebrated with traditional rituals, festive decorations and gatherings, marking the festival of lights with joy and togetherness.
London, United Kingdom
Women gathered at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple, in north-west London to celebrate Diwali on November 8, 2026. Prayers, music and devotional ceremonies marked the occasion, with a fireworks display lighting up the sky in the evening.
United Arab Emirates
Diwali celebrations in the UAE featured vibrant festive displays, traditional decorations and gatherings, as members of the Indian community marked the occasion with lights and festivities. Diwali celebrations at Dubai's Al Seef market featured festive decorations and illuminated displays, including an elephant puppet that drew the attention of visitors.