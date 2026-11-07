‘Dil se Diwali’: From senators to mayors, US leaders join Diwali bash in six states and over 20 cities
From Idaho and Montana to Washington, Nebraska and North Dakota, officials hosted Diwali events and celebrated the festival with Indian Americans.
Diwali celebrations brought together members of the Indian-American community and elected representatives across the United States, with governors, senators, mayors and House representatives joining the festivities.
According to the Consulate General of India in Seattle, celebrations were held across six US states and more than 20 cities, drawing participation from local leaders, including mayors, senators and House representatives.
Several city officials also issued proclamations recognising the festival, with Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Tacoma Mayor Anders Ibsen and Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst among those marking November 8 for Diwali celebrations.
Diwali declared ‘Festival of Lights Day’ in Washington state
Deep Dive
Washington governor Bob Ferguson celebrated Diwali at the state capitol legislative building in Olympia on November 4, marking the first celebration in the city.
The governor praised the contributions of the state's Indian American community while officially commemorating the festival. “We are proud to be home to one of the largest shares of Indian Americans in the country, and we have seen this community contribute so much to our state. We're so proud of these contributions.” he said in a video of the gathering shared by Consulate General of India.
Ferguson further said that he was “proud to sign a proclamation declaring November 8, 2026, as Diwali, the Festival of Lights Day” in Washington state.
State senator Manka Dhingra was also present at the celebrations.
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‘Welcome to your house’: Nebraska governor
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen hosted Diwali festivities at the governor's mansion in Lincoln and acknowledged the contributions of the Indian community, calling it an “incredibly vital piece” of the state's identity. He welcomed the guests with the words, “Welcome to your house”.
Drawing a connection between Diwali and Nebraska's values, he said the festival's spirit reflects the idea of “neighbours just simply helping neighbours”.
Pillen highlighted Diwali's emphasis on family, gratitude, and reflection, urging the community to keep its traditions alive across generations. “Never, ever, ever let the light go out,” he said, extending his greetings.
First lady Suzanne Pillen, lieutenant governor Joe Kelly, mayor of Lincoln Leirion Gaylor Baird, secretary of state Robert Evnen, and congressman Don Bacon also joined the celebrations.
"We're called the melting pot. Over 200 ethnicities make up our country, and it is very clear to me that the Indian community in America makes us stronger and better" news agency ANI quoted Bacon as saying.
Watch the leaders speak:
‘What a fantastic concept’
Diwali was celebrated for the first time at the North Dakota governor's residence in Bismarck on October 29.
Governor Kelly Armstrong, First Lady Kjersti Armstrong and agriculture commissioner Doug Goehring joined in the traditional Diya lighting ceremony.
Speaking at the event, the governor praised the work of India-Americans and said, "What a novel concept. What a fantastic concept. What a great way. We're going to eat some great food, we're going to hang out with old friends and new friends, and we're going to continue this relationship because it's a fantastic one at an international level, at a trade level, at a state-to-state level, at a diplomatic level, but most importantly, at a human level. We have people who have done great things from India in North Dakota."
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Celebrations in Idaho, Montana
Idaho celebrated Diwali early on October 16, for the first time, at the state capitol Rotunda in Boise. Governor Brad Little and US senator Jim Risch, chair of senate foreign relations committee joined the festivities.
Speaking at the gathering, Little celebrated the Indian diaspora and said, “Here in Idaho, we're proud to have a vibrant Indian community that contributes very much to our state. Through their businesses, professions, service and civic involvement, Indian Americans help strengthen Idaho's economy and help our communities be better places to live, work and raise a family.”
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Montana too celebrated Diwali for the first time at the governor's mansion in Helena on October 26.
The event was attended by governor Greg Gianforte, first lady Susan Gianforte and the mayor of Helena, Emily Dean. "The First Lady and I welcome you to our home, and we love bringing people together from many different cultures and backgrounds. We're here to start a discussion, to continue relationships that already exist and build on those so that we can have long-term, mutually beneficial and profitable relationships", the governor said while welcoming guests.
In a lighthearted video shared on X, guests were seen dancing to bollywood songs during the celebrations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrerna
Prerna is a Contributor at Hindustan Times, with an academic background in English literature. After completing her BA in English at Gargi College, she went on to pursue an MA in English from JNU, where she developed a strong foundation in critical thinking and research, and a deeper engagement with cultural and social questions. She previously interned with the Indian Express at the Education Desk. Her writing and research interests span culture, literature, art, and education, with a particular focus on Indian speculative fiction and its intersections with gender and queerness. Her academic background informs her approach to writing, combining research with clear, accessible communication. Outside of work and academia, Prerna is an avid reader and enjoys birdwatching.Read More