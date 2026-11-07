Lights, lamps and rangolis: Foreign embassies in India take part in Diwali celebrations

French embassy in India celebrated the festival of lights by organising a Diwali party. Sharing a lighthearted video of the staff's excitement over the festivities on X, the embassy wrote, “A whisper is spreading at the Embassy: is a Diwali party in the works? Operation Diwali is underway 🕵️, and the mission is to uncover the truth! 🇫🇷🇮🇳”

From ceremonial diya lighting and cultural performances to festive gatherings and floral rangolis, embassies are celebrating the occasion while highlighting the cultural ties they share with India.

As India lights up for Diwali, foreign embassies in the country are joining in the festive spirit and embracing the festival of lights.

Ambassador Thierry Mathou lighted a ceremonial lamp and described the festival as a "beautiful celebration of light, hope and new beginnings" and wished for France-India relations to continue to prosper. “May this festival bring joy to every home and continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship between France and India”, he said.

The US postal service (USPS) issued a forever stamp on the occasion. Earlier in 2016, a stamp was issued by USPS, making this the second Diwali stamp.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor took to X to share pictures of Diwali celebrations at the embassy and wrote, “Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!”. The embassy organised cultural performances to celebrate the festival.

Heartwarming celebrations at Singapore high commission In true spirit of the festival, the Singapore high commission marked the occasion with a kind and warm gesture. The commission awarded cash prizes, EV bikes and TVs to their staff on dhanteras. Sharing pictures of a puja organised on the day, the commission wrote, “Celebrating the start of Deepavali, Dhanteras, our High Commission gathered for a puja to seek blessings for the new year. Happy Diwali 2026.” In one of the pictures, Singapore's high commissioner to India, Simon Wong Wie Kuen, posed with a floral rangoli.

Meanwhile, the Singapore consulate in Chennai took part in the festivities with a south Indian Keralam lunch.

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UAE ambassador's first Diwali UAE ambassador to India Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi celebrated his first Diwali in India with a special gathering at the embassy in New Delhi.

The ambassador shared glimpses of the festivities with staff members and their families on X, as they lighted lamps.