Trump announces Russia-Ukraine ‘energy ceasefire’; Zelensky says ‘news to me’

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an “energy ceasefire”, under which both sides would stop attacking each other's energy infrastructure.

Zelensky said Trump's announcement of 'energy ceasefire' between Russia and Ukraine was 'news' to him. (File Photo/AFP)

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“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

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However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios that Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire was ‘news to him’, but said Kyiv would agree if Moscow committed to the truce.

However, Russia is yet to confirm this development so far.

Deep Dive What does the Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire announced by Trump involve? Trump said both sides had agreed to stop attacking each other’s energy infrastructure. Neither Kyiv nor Moscow had confirmed the announcement. Have Russia and Ukraine confirmed the energy ceasefire? No. The announcement says neither Kyiv nor Moscow had confirmed the development at that time. What conditions did Zelensky set for Ukraine to stop striking Russian oil refineries? Zelensky said Ukraine was ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure. He said de-escalation should be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees.

This announcement has come a day after Trump blamed Zelensky for attacking diesel facilities in Russia and contributing to a global shortage.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Trump says Putin wants Ukraine peace deal; Zelensky offers to halt refinery strikes if Russia reciprocates {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Trump says Putin wants Ukraine peace deal; Zelensky offers to halt refinery strikes if Russia reciprocates {{/usCountry}}

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Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly attacked each other's energy infrastructure during the war.

Zelensky earlier on Sunday said that Kyiv would be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceased attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, amid criticism from his US counterpart.

"Ukraine will be ready to stop striking Russian oil refineries if Russia stops striking our energy infrastructure. Any de-escalation steps must be reciprocal and backed by real guarantees," Zelensky said in a post on X.

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Trump has also been facing strong criticism for a deal he struck with Russia on Moscow’s exports of diesel. He announced a major energy supply agreement with Russia on Friday that could see Moscow supply nearly 5 million tons of diesel fuel to global energy markets.

Criticising the deal, Zelensky said the move could help Moscow fund its war against Ukraine. He called the agreement a weak decision, warning that it could undermine efforts to end the conflict.