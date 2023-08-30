Do right wingers in the USA have a favourable opinion of India? Pew survey reveals startling details

The recently released Pew Research Center survey has revealed details about perception of people in foreign countries including the USA about India. Among the 23 countries surveyed, a median of 46% of adults hold a favorable view of India, while a median of 34% have unfavorable views.

Representational Picture(Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the survey, in North America, people of Canada, USA, Mexico have a favourable opinion of India. In Europe, people of ten countries namely France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK have a favourable opinion of India.

The survey took the views of 3,576 U.S. adults from March 20 to 26, 2023. The survey made sure to give weightage to gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other categories in the U.S. adult population.

Opinion towards India as per political ideology (the Right, the Left and the Center)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The survey analysed how political ideology plays a role in the perception towards India. In a startling outcome, the survey found that liberals(the left wing) in the US have more favourable opinion towards India than the conservatives(the right wing). As per the survey, 57% left wingers have a favourable opinion of India while only 47% right wingers do so. Thus, there is a big difference of 10 percentage points. Meanwhile, 53% people with moderate(center) ideology have a favourable opinion of India.

But in other countries like Hungary, Australia and Israel, the result is opposite. As per the survey, unlike the USA, more right wing people in these three countries have a favourable opinion of India. In Hungary, 37% right wingers have a positive image of India, while only 19% do so. In Australia, 62% right wing favour India while 49% left wing do so. In Israel, 78% right wingers have favourable opinion of India while 65% left wingers do so.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON