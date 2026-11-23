Military cadets stand in formation after a meeting commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, who overthrew the last imperial dynasty and founded the Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 12, 2026. (REUTERS)

DONALD TRUMP and Vladimir Putin are the best-known recent visitors to China. But they are part of a crowd. The two months leading up to Christmas are peak “deep-dive” season for foreign notables. Diplomats, business executives, investors and think-tankers flock to China. Typically, they tour a few ultra-modern automated factories, ride a high-speed train from Shanghai or Hangzhou to Beijing, eat sumptuous banquets at improbably large round tables and hold meetings with Chinese officials and bankers adept at sticking to

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DONALD TRUMP and Vladimir Putin are the best-known recent visitors to China. But they are part of a crowd. The two months leading up to Christmas are peak “deep-dive” season for foreign notables. Diplomats, business executives, investors and think-tankers flock to China. Typically, they tour a few ultra-modern automated factories, ride a high-speed train from Shanghai or Hangzhou to Beijing, eat sumptuous banquets at improbably large round tables and hold meetings with Chinese officials and bankers adept at sticking to turgid scripts.

PREMIUM Military cadets stand in formation after a meeting commemorating the 160th anniversary of the birth of Sun Yat-sen, who overthrew the last imperial dynasty and founded the Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 12, 2026. (REUTERS) more less

Many leave impressed by the slick modernity of China’s wealthiest cities. The more intrepid also see some rougher edges. Invited to chat with several delegations, Chaguan heard one question again and again. Visitors wanted to know whether China’s social contract was in tatters. They assumed that for many years Chinese people had, in effect, traded away their political freedom for rising prosperity. With growth weakening, the jobs market in bad shape and property prices sharply down, they wondered whether that bargain was finished, and what might come next.

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To Chinese ears, this question often sounds odd. The idea of a social contract, in Chinese translation, mainly evokes a book Jean-Jacques Rousseau published in 1762. It belongs more to Western political theory than to China’s lived reality. However, a rich vein of discussion in China focuses on a related concept: how to earn political legitimacy and, by extension, how to squander it.

In the simplified version of the supposed Chinese social contract—the visitors’ version—the exchange is straightforward, even vulgar. You swap political rights for higher incomes. Legitimacy, by contrast, comes from multiple sources. The economy is one factor, with rising living standards produced as proof that the Communist Party is governing well. But it is about more than money. The party also delivers safe streets, good trains, gold medals at the Olympics and the promise of unification with Taiwan.

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As Wang Qishan, a former vice-president, argued a decade ago, legitimacy is also derived from history. The party, it relentlessly reminds the public, ended China’s “century of humiliation” at the hands of foreigners with the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949 and has since presided over its rise to global superpower. There is a relative dimension, too. Other countries’ crises redound to the party’s benefit. A running joke about “Xinwen Lianbo”, China’s flagship nightly newscast, is that the half-hour programme can be divided into three ten-minute sections: the leaders are busy; the people are happy; foreign countries are in chaos. Protests in China? Those do not make the evening news. In America or France? Tune in for more.

But legitimacy is more than a tally of successes and failures. A newly translated book by a Chinese scholar offers a more rigorous approach. Zhao Dingxin of Zhejiang University breaks legitimacy into three parts. First, there is a procedural element, reflecting how leaders are selected. Multiparty democracy is often messy, far from an idealised Athenian state of affairs. But when delegates to the National People’s Congress voted 2,952 to zero to back Xi Jinping’s third term as president in 2023, it did not require quite the same involvement of citizens as, say, America’s recent midterms. So, procedurally, China starts with a legitimacy deficit.

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Admirers of the Chinese system believe it more than makes up for this with an abundance of performance legitimacy. The country’s accomplishments—800m people climbing out of poverty, the world’s biggest high-speed rail network, the proliferation of dancing robots, to name a few—are taken as evidence that its governance is highly effective. Progress is objective and measurable. The trouble with performance legitimacy is that it is inherently unstable, as Mr Zhao puts it. The relationship between the state and the population becomes transactional, with people consistently wanting more. More wealth, better public services, a stronger army and so on. That is tough enough when the economy is strong—and much harder when it is weak.

Hence a turn to a third kind of legitimacy: ideological. In Mr Zhao’s view, this was the foundation of support for the party in the Maoist era. Many held the belief—inculcated in schools and mandated in struggle sessions—that China was on the right path. After Mao, as the economy surged ahead and corruption spread, the regime seemed to lose its moorings. Mr Xi’s mission, in part, has been to revive the importance of ideology. He has tried to restore faith in the party’s essence by, for example, promoting its “core socialist values”. In this, his chances look slim. Many in China today are too worldly and too practical to embrace the party as anything more than a vehicle for their ambitions. Another option is to unleash nationalism. Yet doing that is risky because it can generate demands—notably for immediate action on Taiwan—that go too far. A safer course is to build up China’s status as a superpower, back at its rightful place on the world stage. The parade of national leaders visiting China over the past year is, in that sense, pitched at a domestic audience as much as a global one.

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Constant craving

Talk of legitimacy may seem tangential to the real basis of power in China. The party commands a suffocating security-and-surveillance system. Would-be dissidents have little chance against it. The party’s power rests less on the consent of the masses than on cohesion within the ruling elite. Why then make a fuss about legitimacy? Because it clearly matters to China’s leaders. Like Mr Trump and even Mr Putin, they crave public approbation. A sagging economy is a real challenge. Yet it does not mean that a simple contract between ruler and ruled has been voided. Instead, the party is emphasising other accomplishments and cultivating other sources of support. Its battle is not just material but spiritual.