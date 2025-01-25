Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump admin freezes all foreign aid by US, including that to Ukraine; Israel exempted

ByHT News Desk
Jan 25, 2025 07:01 AM IST

The United States, world's biggest donor, has not frozen emergency food and military funding for Israel and Egypt, according to a news agency AFP report.

In a sweeping order, the newly sworn in Donald Trump administration in US on Friday reportedly froze all foreign aid, including that to Ukraine, with exceptions only for Israel and Egypt.

US President Donald Trump leaves the President’s Room with Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Vice President JD Vance, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, after signing official documents on January 20(via REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump leaves the President’s Room with Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Vice President JD Vance, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, after signing official documents on January 20(via REUTERS)

The United States, world's biggest donor, has not frozen emergency food and military funding for Israel and Egypt, according to a news agency AFP report.

In an internal memo, cited in the report, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved."

Also Read: Donald Trump deploys more military planes for mass deportations, mulling ‘unprecedented’ commercial aircraft use

The move is in line with US President Donald Trump's vow of an "America First" policy of tightly restricting assistance overseas.

The order is expected to affect everything from development assistance to military aid -- including to Ukraine, which received billions of dollars in weapons under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden in its bid to fight the Russian invasion.

The AFP report said that the directive also means a pause of at least several months of US funding for PEPFAR, the anti-HIV/AIDS initiative that buys anti-retroviral drugs to treat the disease in developing countries, largely in Africa.

Launched under president George W. Bush in 2003, PEPFAR is said to have saved about 26 million lives and until recently enjoyed broad popular support along partisan lines in Washington.

Israel, Egypt exempted

The memo explicitly made exceptions for military assistance to Israel -- whose longstanding major arms packages from the United States have expanded further since the Gaza war. Egypt, which has received generous US defense funding since it signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, has also been exempted from the move.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also made an exception for US contributions to emergency food assistance, which the United States has been contributing following crises around the world including in Sudan and Syria.

The memo allows the State Department to make other case-by-case exceptions and temporarily to fund salaries to staff and other administrative expenses.

The memo reportedly called for an internal review of all foreign assistance within 85 days.

Marco Rubio wrote in the memo that it was impossible for the new administration to assess whether existing foreign aid commitments “are not duplicated, are effective and are consistent with President Trump's foreign policy.”

While a number of European nations donate significantly more as a percent of their economies, the US has long been the world's top donor in dollar terms.

The US gave more than $64 billion in overseas development assistance in 2023, as per to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which advises industrialised countries. Records were not available for the year 2024, the report said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On