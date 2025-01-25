Donald Trump news LIVE: President vows to waive federal permits on rebuilding Los Angeles amid wildfires

Donald Trump news LIVE: US President Donald Trump took the first presidential visit of his second term on Saturday and visited California where he will tour the wildfire damage and discuss steps to stop the fires with California governor Gavin Newsom. Trump also visited hurricane-hit North Carolina and during a briefing that he may withhold disaster aid to California if certain conditions are not accomplished....Read More

"I have a condition. In California, we want them to have voter ID so the people have a voice, because right now, the people don’t have a voice because you don’t know who’s voting, and it’s very corrupt," he said.

"If they released the water when I told them to, because I told them to do it seven years ago, if they would've done it, you wouldn’t have had the problem, he said.

Trump during the briefing as well as during an earlier interview had also called for shutting down the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Donald Trump has said that individual states should be able to conduct their own disaster management.

In another development, the US has also frozen all foreign aid to countries, except military funding for Israel and Egypt as the new administration reviews relationships with other countries.