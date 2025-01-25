Donald Trump news LIVE: President vows to waive federal permits on rebuilding Los Angeles amid wildfires
Donald Trump news LIVE: US President Donald Trump took the first presidential visit of his second term on Saturday and visited California where he will tour the wildfire damage and discuss steps to stop the fires with California governor Gavin Newsom. Trump also visited hurricane-hit North Carolina and during a briefing that he may withhold disaster aid to California if certain conditions are not accomplished....Read More
"I have a condition. In California, we want them to have voter ID so the people have a voice, because right now, the people don’t have a voice because you don’t know who’s voting, and it’s very corrupt," he said.
"If they released the water when I told them to, because I told them to do it seven years ago, if they would've done it, you wouldn’t have had the problem, he said.
Trump during the briefing as well as during an earlier interview had also called for shutting down the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Donald Trump has said that individual states should be able to conduct their own disaster management.
In another development, the US has also frozen all foreign aid to countries, except military funding for Israel and Egypt as the new administration reviews relationships with other countries.
Donald Trump news LIVE: President Trump vows to waive federal permits on rebuilding California
Donald Trump news LIVE: Amid wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles county and its nearby areas, President Trump during a visit to the state said that he would waive all federal permits on rebuilding California.
He also said that he would take a look at exempting tariffs on building materials.
Donald Trump news LIVE: Court stays block on Iowa law that makes being an illegal immigrant in state a crime
Donald Trump news LIVE: A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a temporary block on an Iowa law that makes it a state crime for a person to be in Iowa if they are in the US illegally.
The law would allow state and local officials to arrest and charge individuals with outstanding deportation orders or those who have been previously removed from or denied entry to the US.
Donald Trump news LIVE: US re-joins global anti-abortion pact
Donald Trump news LIVE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday told reporters that the United States was re-joining an international accord that will seek to limit abortion access for millions around the world.
"Today, the United States informed signatories of the Geneva Consensus Declaration of our intent to re-join immediately," Rubio said.
The Geneva Consensus Declaration (GCD) was co-sponsored by the United States, Brazil, Uganda, Egypt, Hungary and Indonesia in 2020 when Trump was in office during his first term.
Donald Trump news LIVE: Education department dismisses 11 book ban complaints
Donald Trump news LIVE: The US Education Department said on Friday that it dismissed 11 complaints related to book bans by local school districts received during the Biden administration in 2023.
They also said that the position of a coordinator to train schools would ve removed. The position was established in the Biden era to train schools on on how to deal with book bans and the impact they have on LGBTQ kids.
Donald Trump news LIVE: Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi criticises Trump for comments on withdrawing aid from disaster zones
Donald Trump news LIVE: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Trump for putting conditions in place for delivering aid to California wildfire victims.
"Urgently-needed assistance for families and communities ravaged by natural disasters should never be used as a pawn for political games," she wrote.
She added, "We must work together to deliver relief aid for all Americans impacted by natural disasters across the country, including for Californians to rebuild and recover from the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles."
Donald Trump news LIVE: Mexico refuses US request to land aircraft with migrants in country
Donald Trump news LIVE: Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow military aircraft carrying migrants being deported into the country, reported Reuters.
Donald Trump news LIVE: Trump visits disaster zones, threatens to end FEMA
Donald Trump news LIVE: President Donald Trump on Saturday visited disaster zones in California and North Carolina on Friday and said he was considering “getting rid of” the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Trump has said earlier as well that he might sign an executive order to get rid of FEMA and that individual states should handle their disaster management.
“FEMA has been a very big disappointment," he said. “It’s very bureaucratic. And it’s very slow."
Donald Trump news LIVE: World's biggest donor US freezes almost all foreign aid
Donald Trump news LIVE: The United States froze all foreign aid on Friday, with exceptions only for emergency food, and military funding for Israel and Egypt.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent an internal memo saying, “No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved.”