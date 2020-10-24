e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump casts early ballot in Florida in presidential election

Donald Trump casts early ballot in Florida in presidential election

President Donald Trump cast an early ballot Saturday in the US election as he geared for another grueling day of campaigning.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:00 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Niyati Singh
West Palm Beach, United States
US President Donald Trump leaves after casting his ballot at the Palm Beach County Public Library, during early voting for the November 3 election, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 24, 2020.
US President Donald Trump leaves after casting his ballot at the Palm Beach County Public Library, during early voting for the November 3 election, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 24, 2020. (AFP photo)
         

Trump voted at a library serving as a polling center in Florida, where he has a home and to which he switched his residency from his native New York.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” he said with a smile as he emerged.

Nearly 55 million Americans have now cast early votes as the coronavirus has made in-person voting more problematic.

