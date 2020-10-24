Donald Trump casts early ballot in Florida in presidential election

world

President Donald Trump cast an early ballot Saturday in the US election as he geared for another grueling day of campaigning.

Trump voted at a library serving as a polling center in Florida, where he has a home and to which he switched his residency from his native New York.

“I voted for a guy named Trump,” he said with a smile as he emerged.

Nearly 55 million Americans have now cast early votes as the coronavirus has made in-person voting more problematic.