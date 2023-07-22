Donald Trump demands lights, camera, action! Calls for courtroom cameras as January 6 trial date set for May

In a move that could turn his federal courtroom drama into a blockbuster spectacle, former President Donald Trump is demanding cameras be allowed in if he faces indictment for January 6 election fraud charges. As the trial date for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case is set for May 20, 2024, Trump's legal team is preparing for the high-stakes legal battle while he continues to engage in political feuds on Truth Social. Former President Donald Trump(AP)

With a potential grand jury indictment looming, the former president is gearing up for a fight that could shake the political landscape.

Trial Set for May 20, 2024

The gavel is set to drop on May 20, 2024, for Donald Trump's trial in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. With just six months before the presidential election, the stakes couldn't be higher. Judge Aileen Cannon issued the order, and the clock is ticking as the date approaches.

Bullying rivals and bracing for indictment

In the midst of legal battles, Donald Trump is keeping busy on Truth Social, taking aim at his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination. Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson, and others have found themselves on the receiving end of Trump's digital tirades.

But it's not just political sparring; Trump is also bracing for an imminent grand jury indictment related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

While the courtroom drama unfolds, Donald Trump's new attorney is making a bold request: cameras in court. If the former president faces trial for his alleged election interference, his legal team wants the world to witness the proceedings. Whether it's for transparency or theatrics, the request adds another twist to an already gripping legal saga.

Legal maneuvers

As the trial date draws near, Trump's legal team is making last-minute efforts to block investigations into his actions surrounding the 2020 election. A motion has been filed to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from further investigating the former president's activities in Georgia. The case has been reassigned outside of Fulton County, stirring debates over the potential impact on the proceedings.