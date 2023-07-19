Is Donald Trump's January 6 speech enough to indict him? Legal experts comment. Here's all you need to know

Former President Donald Trump finds himself under scrutiny once again as he claims to be a target of a federal investigation into the January 6, 2021 insurrection. Trump, through a statement on his new social media platform Truth Social, revealed that he received a letter from Special Counsel Jack Smith, giving him four days to report to the grand jury. While the letter does not specify any charges, legal experts have weighed in on the potential role of Trump's Jan. 6 speech in a possible indictment. Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP)

What did Trump say on January 6 2021?

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack highlighted key moments from Trump's speech, in which he falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen and urged his supporters to head to the Capitol.

Officials noted that Trump told supporters "you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. . . . And we fight. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

He also targeted former Vice President Mike Pence, leading the crowd to believe falsely that Pence could alter the election outcome.

Role of Trump's speech in a possible indictment

Legal experts offer differing opinions on the significance of Trump's speech. Marc Scholl, a former criminal prosecutor, argues that it was the tone of Trump's message that incited the crowd, rather than specific words. He believes that any indictment would consider a range of factors, including the lead-up to the speech and claims of election theft.

On the other hand, Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer, suggests that the speech might not be the focal point of a potential indictment. Moss points to Trump's broader efforts to pressure officials and block the election results as more substantial factors in determining his criminal exposure.

David Super, a constitutional law expert, doubts that Trump's speech will play a central role in the indictment. He emphasizes that if prosecutors can prove a broad conspiracy to steal the election, the specific phrases used in the speech may not carry significant weight.

Complex recipe of prosecution

Legal analysts emphasize that any potential indictment would consider a multitude of factors beyond Trump's speech. The prosecution would likely examine various elements, including the lead-up to the events, claims of election theft, and other actions taken by Trump in the aftermath of the election.

Also read | Former President Donald Trump faces potential arrest, indictment in Jan 6 Capitol investigation. Special counsel reveals

As the investigation unfolds, legal experts anticipate a comprehensive evaluation of the events leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection, with the Jan. 6 speech serving as one piece in a larger puzzle. The ultimate determination of whether Trump will face charges rests on the intricate interplay of these factors and the legal theories pursued by the prosecution.