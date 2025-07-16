Donald Trump ‘disappointed’ with Putin over Ukraine ceasefire: ‘I’m not done with him'

US President Donald Trump has said that he is disappointed but not done with Vladimir Putin, days after he announced a tougher stance against Russia for its three-year-old war in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin are seen during the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018.(Reuters)

"I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not done with him. But I'm disappointed in him," Trump told the BBC in an interview.

Trump said he believed a deal to end the Ukraine war was possible with Russia on four separate occasions.

"We'll have a great conversation. I'll say: 'That's good, I'll think we're close to getting it done,' and then he'll (Putin) knock down a building in Kyiv," the US president said.

Since taking office, Trump has been pursuing a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia. However, as no ceasefire appears imminent and both nations escalate their attacks daily, the US president is reportedly becoming more frustrated with Putin.

On Monday, expressing his frustration with Putin's refusal to agree a ceasefire, Trump had announced a wave of weapons supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot surface-to-air missile systems. The US President also threatened further sanctions on Russia unless a peace deal was reached within 50 days.

‘Putin intends to keep fighting in Ukraine’

Unfazed by Donald Trump's threats of tougher sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to keep fighting in Ukraine until the West engages on his terms for peace, three sources close to the Kremlin told Reuters.

The sources said that Putin will not halt the war due to Western pressure and believes Russia can withstand additional economic difficulties, such as potential US tariffs aimed at Russian oil buyers.

"Putin thinks no one has seriously engaged with him on the details of peace in Ukraine - including the Americans - so he will continue until he gets what he wants," one of the sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

"Putin values the relationship with Trump and had good discussions with Witkoff, but the interests of Russia come above all else," the person added.