Home / World News / Ivanka out, Melania not sure: What Donald Trump’s family thinks of a second term

Ivanka out, Melania not sure: What Donald Trump’s family thinks of a second term

world news
Updated on Nov 17, 2022 04:06 PM IST

Donald Trump: Following the results, Donald Trump was criticised but it did not stop him from announcing his White House bid.

Donald Trump: Former US President Donald Trump is seen. (Reuters)
Donald Trump: Former US President Donald Trump is seen. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Donald Trump announced a new run for the White House in 2024, unmoved by the US midterm elections results in which many of the most high-profile Republican candidates that he backed lost their races. Republicans predicted a red wave which did not materialise as Republicans only won a tiny majority in the House but Democrats retained the Senate.

Read more: ‘America’s comeback starts right now’: Trump announces his US presidential bid | Top quotes

Following the results, Donald Trump was criticised but it did not stop him from announcing his White House bid. But this time around, his family is also not sure if he should run for the position.

Melania Trump, who never appeared to particularly enjoy her time at the White House, does not appear to be very happy about Donald Trump's announcement although in an interview in May, she answered enigmatically: “Never say never.”

Donald Trump has also admitted before that Melania had a rough time in White House, “It hasn't been a joy ride”.

Read more: Donald Trump ‘most dangerous person in US’, his niece says. Then, gives reason

Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr is clearly all in on his father running again. “I think he’s got more energy than any human being I know, so I’m probably not too worried about that ever happening,” he had earlier said although he remained absent from his father’s campaign launch, telling reporters that he was away hunting.

Ivanka Trump appears to not want to be a part of a Trump 2024 campaign, pointedly skipping his launch event and then telling reporters that she “[did] not plan to be involved in politics”.

Read more: Donald Trump begging daughter Ivanka to join him for campaign launch: Report

”This time around, I am choosing to prioritise my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena," Ivanka Trump said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
donald trump
donald trump

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out