Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to start on February 9

The US Senate will put former President Donald Trump on an impeachment trial on February 9 after a two-week delay agreed upon by Democratic and Republican leaders on Friday. The House will convey the article of impeachment to the Senate on Monday at 7pm, as announced earlier on Friday.

The delay will allow the Senate to confirm President Joe Biden’s cabinet nominees. Trump was impeached on the charge of “incitement of insurrection” by the House last week in a bipartisan vote.

In a separate development, Texas sued the Biden administration for ordering a halt to most deportations of undocumented immigrants, the first major lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s policies.

Trump mulled replacing attorney general: Media

Trump considered replacing then acting US attorney general Jeffrey A. Rosen with a justice department lawyer who would help him force Georgia officials to overturn the state’s election result, US media reported. The NYT said Trump only decided against the move when told that all remaining top officials at the justice department would resign if the plan went ahead.

(With inputs from agencies)