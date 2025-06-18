Donald Trump says ‘Iran is in ruins', wishes 'good luck' if Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'doesn't surrender'

Amid a deepening Israel-Iran conflict, US President Donald Trump said “Iran is in ruins” and warning, “Good luck if they don't surrender". His remarks came even as Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed that the Islamic Republic would “never surrender,” and warned the United States of “irreparable damage” if it chooses to intervene. US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as workers install a new flagpole on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday.(REUTERS)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's strongly worded address came six days into a rapidly intensifying conflict that began on Friday, when Israel launched a sweeping long-range bombing campaign targeting Iranian military assets. In response, Iran fired a volley of missiles and drones, triggering fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

"This nation will never surrender," Khamenei said, calling Trump’s demand for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” both “unacceptable” and “arrogant.”

“America should know that any military intervention will undoubtedly result in irreparable damage,” the Supreme Leader warned during a televised address, rallying public support amid widespread devastation in several Iranian cities.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.