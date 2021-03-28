Home / World News / Donald Trump says may visit US southern border in next few weeks
world news

Donald Trump says may visit US southern border in next few weeks

Trump blasted his successor Joe Biden for not finishing the border wall, which the previous administration meant as a measure against illegal immigration.
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Former President Donald Trump(AP)

Former US President Donald Trump told Fox News that he was planning to visit the US southern border -- the site of his landmark wall project -- within the next few weeks.

Trump blasted his successor Joe Biden for not finishing the border wall, which the previous administration meant as a measure against illegal immigration.

"Well, a lot of people want me to go to the border. The border patrols and all of the people of (ICE) Immigration and Customs Enforcement, want me there; they have asked me to go. And I really feel I owe I to them, they are great people, they are doing an incredible job," Trump said.

When asked when he would like to go, he replied, "over the next of a couple of weeks," but added that there was no rush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states donald trump
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP