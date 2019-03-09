Donald Trump signs Bibles for tornado-hit people in Alabama

United States President Donald Trump signed Bibles for people affected by a string of deadly storms that ripped through the state of Alabama.

The President made the gesture on Friday while visiting a Baptist church in Opelika, Alabama, that is serving as a disaster relief centre, reports The Hill magazine.

Volunteer Ada Ingram told the media that Trump signed several hats and Bibles, including one for a 12-year-old boy, an action which drew applause from people who came to see the President.

“I enjoyed him coming,” said Ingram, who said she voted for Trump and would again in 2020.

“I think it’s a godsend. The situation is bad. And there are going to be people who will say ‘why did he come to my town?’ I don’t know why. I don’t why the hurricane happened (either). But there is a reason.”

The President and first lady Melania Trump spent much of the day touring areas in Lee County, that were damaged by the tornadoes, which killed 23 people including several children, and meeting victims.

Trump signed an emergency disaster declaration earlier this week authorising federal aid for the area.

