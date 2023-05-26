Stormy Daniels regrets revealing alleged affair with Donald Trump: ‘I spoke my truth but…’

Stormy Daniels, the woman at the centre of the former United States president Donald Trump's indictment, seemed dejected during an interview recently when she said, “I don’t feel defeated because I spoke my truth but then, it was just for nothing.” Her remarks came on the same day the New York State Supreme Court pronounced March 25, 2023, as the trial date for the criminal case against Trump, who is facing multiple charges including the case of alleged hush money payments made to Daniels.

Stormy Daniels, the adult actress known by the legal name Stephanie Clifford,(REUTERS)

In an interview on a UK television on Wednesday, she explained her dejection, saying, “...people don't want to see the truth…face facts or make a change…and let him get away with it..then you know what…I would rather have all that time back.”

The adult film actress opened up about her experience and said she has been getting a lot of heat from Trump supporters. Daniels said she felt her revelation was pointless because Trump supporters have gone after her friends and family instead of believing her truth.

“They’ve gone after friends and family…someone who just literally said that they’re gonna come to my house with slit my throat,” she said.

Trump was indicted in March by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with hush money payments over alleged sexual encounters with Daniels. He allegedly paid her during his 2016 presidential campaign to keep her “quiet” about their alleged affair, which Daniels claimed they had in 2006. Trump has pleaded not guilty and denies the alleged affair.

Separately, Daniels, known by the legal name Stephanie Clifford, lost her defamation suit against Trump last month. It was in connection with an April 2018 tweet by the ex-president, which labelled Daniels claims about their affair as a "total con job".

Daniels, 44, was also ordered to pay Trump's legal fees in the amount of $293,000 in the case.

Daniels' case has become a part of the broader ‘Me Too’ movement discussion, which addresses issues of sexual harassment and assault. While this case is separate from the core focus of the movement since their alleged affair was consensual, it has still brought momentum to the issue of questioning the victim's credibility and dismissing such allegations, particularly when it involves powerful individuals.

