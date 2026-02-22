Trump tariffs live updates: US President now raises global tariffs to 15% after big Supreme Court setback

What happens to India-US trade deal?

The proposed 18% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods in the US market, announced earlier this month, may no longer apply after the US Supreme Court’s verdict. However, both sides remain committed to finalising a “mutually beneficial” interim trade deal in line with the India-US joint statement while taking into account the changed situation, people familiar with the matter told HT.

For India, the existing reciprocal tariff of 25% would fall to 15%, rather than 18% as agreed in a February 7 joint statement, after the US Supreme Court removed the legal basis for the higher levy.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs

The Supreme Court ruled 6–3 on Friday that Trump acted unlawfully by using a long standing federal emergency powers law to justify his “reciprocal” tariffs.

Last April, he relied on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose duties ranging from 10% to 50% on dozens of US trading partners.

Hours after the ruling on Friday, Trump imposed a 10% global tariff on foreign goods in a move aimed at protecting his trade agenda.

The initial 10% tariffs announced on Friday were scheduled to take effect on February 24 at 12:01 a.m. Washington time, according to a White House fact sheet. He is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address to Congress that evening in Washington.

India reacts to Supreme Court verdict on global tariffs

The Union commerce ministry said on Saturday that the Indian government is studying developments related to the US tariffs and their impact.

"We have noted the US Supreme Court judgement on tariffs yesterday (Friday). US President Donald Trump has also addressed a press conference in this regard," the Indian commerce ministry said in a statement.

"Some steps have been announced by the US administration. We are studying all these developments for their implications," the ministry added.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the Centre will examine the ruling and that either the commerce ministry or the ministry of external affairs will respond officially.

What Trump said on the verdict

Trump, who had nominated two of the justices who ruled against him, reacted angrily and claimed, without evidence, that the court had been influenced by foreign interests.

"I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed, for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," Trump told reporters.