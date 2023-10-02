Donald Trump to appear in court today in civil fraud trial: ‘Fight for my name’

Former US president Donald Trump said he plans to appear in a New York court on Monday for the opening of a trial in which he is accused of a years-long scheme to inflate the value of real estate and financial assets.

Former US President Donald Trump (AP)

"I'm going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation," the 2024 Republican White House candidate wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, in which he also called the New York attorney general "corrupt" and the judge in the case “unhinged.”

