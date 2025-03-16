Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump orders military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen: ‘Your time is up'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2025 12:46 AM IST

Donald Trump also warned Iran, the Houthis main backer, that it needed to immediately stop supporting the group.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has ordered the military to launch a “decisive and powerful” action against the Houthis in Yemen.

US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025.(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, March 6, 2025.(Bloomberg)

“Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen,” the US president wrote on Truth Social. “They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones.”

Trump also warned Iran, the Houthis main backer, that it needed to immediately stop supporting the group. He said if Iran threatened the United States “America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!”

The US president said that any attack on American vessels by the Houthis will not be tolerated.

“To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!” Trump wrote.

Also Read | Yemen's Houthis target US fighter jet and drone, missiles fail to hit

He also criticised former US President Joe Biden for being “pathetically weak” in dealing with the attacks on vessels by the Houthis.

“Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going. It has been over a year since a U.S. flagged commercial ship safely sailed through the Suez Canal, the Red Sea, or the Gulf of Aden,” Trump said.

He added: “The last American Warship to go through the Red Sea, four months ago, was attacked by the Houthis over a dozen times.”

The Houthis carried out more than 100 attacks on ships off Yemen since November 2023 in support of Gaza's Palestinian militants fighting Israel, disrupting global shipping, according to Reuters.

The military action by the United States comes just days after the Houthi militant group vowed to resume attacking Israeli ships if more aid doesn’t reach Gaza.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On